Semipro soccer: Fledgling Commonwealth Cardinals are young, diverse, worldly and eager

The indoor MASL3 Fredericksburg Fire soccer team was just the beginning of a new era for professional soccer in Fredericksburg. Now it has expanded further with the establishment of a sister club, Commonwealth Cardinals Futbol Club.

Having already started their season with the Cardinals, owner and head coach Gilberto Baez Jr. looks forward to providing opportunities for players and the community that did not have in his younger years.

“Commonwealth Cardinals came to me in a dream,” Baez said. “I woke up, wrote down the name and went back to sleep.”

The Cardinals are part of the United Soccer League (USL) League 2. According to the USL website, USL League 2 is “The elite pre-professional tier in North American soccer. The main purpose of the USL as a whole is to provide a path in which players can become professionals and help them develop at playing at a high level.”

It is also a chance for those who are playing college soccer to continue playing during the summer and train at a high level.

“Training has been really intense, there’s a lot of great players and coach has been very welcoming, ” said Connor Hudson, who is a defender at Presbyterian College.

Many players have taken up this chance to work with Baez, including local University of Mary Washington athletes and even players coming to Fredericksburg from abroad.

“We had over 2,079 players reach out to us in the first month and I watched every tape,” Baez said. “To pick out this group of boys, it started with character.”

Several of the players come from various countries abroad, including England, Chile and France.

“I had a really good feeling with the coach and this team was the best opportunity for me,” said Pierre Barilly, a native of Reims, France, who was the first player to be announced on the team.

Local talent was also recruited with players coming from the sister club, Fredericksburg Fire, and others who play at UMW.

“Coach (Jason) Kilby found out about the new team and he knew that I was going to stay living here for the summer, so he told me to reach out,” said Eagles’ midfielder Juan Vargas.

Baez also talked about mentoring being an important aspect of the team as there are players who range from ages 16 to 23.

One of the younger players is Baez’s son Lorenzo, who is 17 but willing to learn and take as many opportunities as he can.

“I think playing against bigger and older players will help a lot,” Lorenzo said. “I will be stronger by the end of the season and grow a lot.”

As a diverse team, in regards to age and nationality, the team has had to adjust to a new team dynamic.

“I haven’t been here very long and I already feel close to the boys,” said Charlie Naylor, an English defender from West Virginia Wesleyan. “There is a camaraderie and brotherhood that is coming through.”

Juan Ballas, a forward from Santiago, Chile, said he likes the fact that “the team is very diverse with players from different countries and [has] healthy competition.”

The Cardinals (0–1) lost their opener 3–1 to NOVA FC. They played against Patuxent Football Athletics on Sunday at The Calverton School in Maryland. Their home opener is May 28 against Lionsbridge FC at 7 p.m. at Fredericksburg Field House.

For tickets and more information go to cardinalsfc.com.