Silvestri, Berry split Late Model twin races

Daniel Silvestri and Josh Berry split Saturday’s twin Late Model races at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. The results help set the field for the 200-lap event on Halloween night.
Starting on the pole n the first 60-lap feature, Silvestri led close to the halfway mark when Doug Barnes got past him after 11 laps of door-to door-racing. The two swapped the lead over the final 30 laps before Silvestri beat Barnes to the finish line for his second win of the year. Aaron Donnelly, John Goin and Sergio Pena rounded out the top five.
Barnes got into another Late Models duel, this time with Berry in the second 60-lap feature. With 13 to go, Berry and Barnes were side by side before Berry pulled away and parked it in victory lane for his third win of the year at Dominion. Silvestri, Peyton Sellers, and Conner Jones followed Barnes.
Zack Lightfoot picked up his fifth Virginia racer Late Models win of the year, leading flag to flag in a race he dominated. The victory helped extend Lightfoot’s point lead over Logan Clark with only two races left. Eddie Slagle, Davey Callihan, Clark and Reid Murphy finished behind Lightfoot.
Gary Burke extended his points lead over Bobby Curtis in the second-to-last Dominion Stock class race of the season. Burke passed Curtis midway and took the checkered flag. Dan Rogers, Curtis, Travis Weber and Andrew Condrey all finished in the top five.
The INEX Legends and Bandaleros made their last stop of the year at Dominion on Saturday. Tommy Jackson picked up his sixth win of the year in the Legends division and Ryley Music got his sixth win as well in the Bando class.
Starting in sixth position, Alex Ayers charged up to get his third UCAR win of the year and extend his points lead over Don Schumann and Cameron Ruggles with three races left. Rounding out the top five were Ruggles, Michael Frayser, Kris Kurtz and Schumann.
Thomas Fontain won the four-cylinder Any Car race while Michael Pifer won his first-ever race in the eight-cylinder class.
Dominion Raceway will host races in Late Models, Modified, UCARS and Any Car divisions Saturday. Gates open at 3 p.m. and racing starts at 5 p.m.
