Stafford County resident Jackson Hopkins was recently invited to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Soccer Team's training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The 18-year-old Hopkins, who played for D.C. United in 2022, is among 23 players preparing for the FIFA U-20 World Cup May 20-June 11 in Indonesia.

Hopkins recorded one assist and eight shots on goals in 21 games (11 starts) for D.C. United last season. He also helped the U20 National Team win the CONCACAF Under-20 Championships.