Stafford County teen Jackson Hopkins has big goals for D.C. United

He had attended plenty of D.C. United games in his 17 years. But when Jackson Hopkins stepped onto Audi Field with nearly 17,000 spectators in the stands two weeks ago, a realization sunk in.

“It was hard not to look around in the middle of the game, to be honest,” Hopkins said. “I kept looking at the spots where I had sat before.”

Those glances were fleeting, though. Hopkins had higher priorities that night—like making his Major League Soccer début and trying to help United beat Austin FC.

The latter part didn’t go as planned; Austin rallied from a 2–0 second-half deficit with three late goals for a 3–2 victory on April 16. But Hopkins has arrived at the highest level of U.S. professional soccer as a teen, and the former Stafford High School student plans to stay for a while.

“I think I showed some good fight, and a good work rate,” Hopkins said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “I think I showed I can be an exciting player on the field.”

United certainly hopes so.

The franchise that dominated the early years of MLS but hasn’t won a playoff game in seven years is looking for a new identity. Signing Hopkins to a four-year homegrown contract days earlier was part of that plan.

A 6-foot-2, 163-pound midfielder, he had spent the past two seasons playing for D.C. United’s second-division squad, Loudoun United, scoring twice in 19 appearances.

“Jackson has been training with the first team for the last six months and has shown maturity beyond his age, both on and off the field,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release announcing Hopkins’ signing. “He possesses a unique set of skills on the field with size and physicality combined with great feat and awareness on the ball.”

Hopkins had signed to play at the University of Virginia in the fall, but the professional offer was too good to refuse. Three days later, he was in United’s starting lineup.

“It was a huge surprise,” said his father, Jeff Hopkins, who starred on Chancellor High School’s 1990 state championship team. “It was super exciting. ... He was excited about U.Va., but he has a chance to live his dream.”

Hopkins is the first local player to appear in an MLS game since North Stafford High School graduate Chris Carrieri, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 MLS Super Draft and played 10 professional seasons in a variety of leagues.

If his début showed Hopkins the glamour of professional soccer, he quickly got a reminder that it’s also a business. Barely a week later, D.C. United unexpectedly fired head coach Hernán Losada after a disappointing 2–4 start.

Losada had been a big advocate of Hopkins, telling The Washington Post: “He’s still young but I really like his character, everything he can bring. He’s developed a lot and still [has] a lot to come.”

Chad Ashton, an assistant coach on the team for the past 15 years, was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

“I was shocked, but I try not to think about it,” said Hopkins, who came off the bench in his second pro game, United’s 3–2 loss to the New England Revolution last Saturday. “I’m just thankful to [Losada] for giving me the opportunity to play. It was a positive to get to start so early in my career.”

Hopkins has always been something of a prodigy. He began kicking the ball around in a Soccer Tots league at Fredericksburg Field House at age 3, and joined his first competitive team at 7. A

After a year with the Fredericksburg Area Soccer Association, he began competing in higher-level Northern Virginia leagues and joined the D.C. United Academy, a developmental program, in 2018 at age 14.

He briefly joined the New York Red Bulls’ academy when his family moved away for a year, then returned to United. At every stop, he has showed poise beyond his years.

“I admire him. He’s really even-keeled with it,” said Jeff Hopkins, who scored 38 goals for Chancellor in 1990. “He’s super focused, and he’s not overwhelmed, like I would be.”

Hopkins is one of eight home-grown players on United’s current roster. He said he hasn’t been subjected to initiations in his first two weeks, but admitted that, as the squad’s youngest player, “I do have to help carry some gear.”

He has tried to take notes on his older teammates’ work habits and has tried to get in extra drills before and after practice, as well as hitting the weight room to gain needed strength.

On Saturday, United (3–4) visits the Columbus Crew (2–3–3) in a battle of teams tied for 11th in the MLS’s 14-team Eastern Conference. Hopkins hopes it’ll be a step toward resurgence for D.C., as well as his own burgeoning career.

“I just want to keep making the [active] roster, getting in games, hopefully scoring a goal this season,” he said. “But mainly, making the playoffs.”

