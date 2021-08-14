STEVE DeSHAZO: Ankle injury sidelines Cowboys' Ball

Mid-August may seem to be a quiet time in the sports world, with the Olympics completed and football’s regular season still a few weeks away.

But there’s still a lot going for several local athletes—some encouraging, some not so good.

Josh Ball’s hopes of winning a starting spot on the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line took a hit with a recent ankle injury in training camp.

The Stafford High School graduate is sidelined for “multiple weeks,” according to coach Mike McCarthy, and was seen wearing a walking boot for what is presumed to be a high ankle sprain. He did not play in the Cowboys’ Hall of Fame Game against Pittsburgh, nor in Friday night’s 19-16 preseason loss to Arizona.

The Cowboys drafted the well-traveled Ball in the fourth round out of Marshall in May, hoping to improve an offensive line that was one of the NFL’s weakest in 2020, allowing 44 sacks. Ball had worked at both right and left tackle during workouts prior to his injury, which reportedly occurred in practice.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, McCarthy did not rule out Ball for Dallas’ third preseason game, Aug. 21 against Houston, but it seems unlikely the team will rush him back into action. It’s possible he could begin the season on the injured reserve list.