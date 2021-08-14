STEVE DeSHAZO: Ankle injury sidelines Cowboys' Ball

Mid-August may seem to be a quiet time in the sports world, with the Olympics completed and football’s regular season still a few weeks away.
But there’s still a lot going for several local athletes—some encouraging, some not so good.
Josh Ball’s hopes of winning a starting spot on the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line took a hit with a recent ankle injury in training camp.
The Stafford High School graduate is sidelined for “multiple weeks,” according to coach Mike McCarthy, and was seen wearing a walking boot for what is presumed to be a high ankle sprain. He did not play in the Cowboys’ Hall of Fame Game against Pittsburgh, nor in Friday night’s 19-16 preseason loss to Arizona.
The Cowboys drafted the well-traveled Ball in the fourth round out of Marshall in May, hoping to improve an offensive line that was one of the NFL’s weakest in 2020, allowing 44 sacks. Ball had worked at both right and left tackle during workouts prior to his injury, which reportedly occurred in practice.
According to a Dallas Morning News report, McCarthy did not rule out Ball for Dallas’ third preseason game, Aug. 21 against Houston, but it seems unlikely the team will rush him back into action. It’s possible he could begin the season on the injured reserve list.
While the Olympic athletes have returned to their native countries, Tokyo will be busy again next week hosting the Paralympics, and the University of Mary Washington swim team will be well-represented.
UMW swimmer Joey Peppersack and former assistant coach Zach Shattuck qualified for the U.S. team and will begin swimming competition on Aug. 24.
Peppersack, whose right leg was amputated at age 4 due to tibial hemimelia, will compete in the 100-meter backstroke. Shattuck, who has dwarfism, qualified in the 100 and 400 freestyles, 50 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
NBC Sports Network will carry coverage of the Paralympics beginning Aug. 24.
Back home, Fredericksburg resident Jon Hurst will be one of the favorites in the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Amateur Championship, which begins Monday at Birdwood Golf at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.
Hurst leads the VSGA’s 2021 senior men’s players rankings with 780 points, well ahead of second-place Buck Brittain (675).
Brittain is the defending VSGA Senior Amateur champion, while Hurst won this year’s VSGA Senior Stroke Play title. The two men also teamed up to win the Senior Four Ball Championship earlier this year.
The top 32 scorers after rounds of Senior Amateur stroke play on Monday and Tuesday will advance to match play, with two rounds each on Wednesday and Thursday. The championship match is scheduled for Friday morning.
While Hurst has plenty of experience on the golf course, a much younger local player is also making news.
Chancellor High School freshman Ethan Wilson won the boys’ 13-under title on Saturday at the U.S. Amateur Long Drive Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Wilson’s best drive of the day carried 244.9 yards, barely edging runner-up Mason Stewart (244.6).
