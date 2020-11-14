STEVE DeSHAZO: As rivals struggle to field a team, Cavaliers are gaining a healthy respect

CHARLOTTESVILLE—You can’t tell the players without a roster, according to the old adage. In college football 2020, that list changes by the week, day and even hour.

The most important statistic this season isn’t rushing or passing yardage or turnover margin. It’s availability. The team with a greater subset of key players is likely to have a major advantage—if the games are played at all.

Virginia’s 31–17 victory over Louisville Saturday was sparked by the Cavalier defense’s three forced turnovers—including an 85-yard interception return by Noah Taylor—and two big fourth-down stops. Those plays might not occurred, though, had the visitors been at full strength.

A week after having to postpone the game, the Cardinals had to leave some key personnel home. Among them were the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading rusher, Javian Hawkins, and their most productive receiver, Tutu Atwell, as well as rotational key defensive linemen. School officials aren’t required to give explanations for their absences, but the coronavirus and contact tracing have struck nearly every team in the country—some far more seriously than others.