STEVE DeSHAZO: Clark's return gives Virginia fans full-court stress

In today’s peripatetic college basketball world, the return of an all-conference player normally would set off a celebration on most campuses.

Instead, Kihei Clark’s announcement Monday night that he’ll play a fifth season at Virginia inspired reactions that ranged from muted optimism to angst. And that was just among Cavalier fans.

It’s hard to say whether that ambiguity speaks more to Clark’s value to Tony Bennett’s program, or the expectations of a fan base whose standards were unfairly inflated after the 2019 national championship.

What is indisputable is that Clark is the most polarizing player in program history.

Perhaps the most telling comment on The Sabre, Virginia’s athletic chat site, was this one from DownTownHoo: “I’m not a hater by any means. But as a fan I’m lukewarm on his return.”

There seems to be little middle ground when it comes to Clark, who is generously listed at 5-foot-10 and seemingly has been in Charlottesville since Thomas Jefferson founded the University in 1819.

Two things are undeniable.

First, Clark made arguably the biggest play in program history, chasing down Ty Jerome’s missed free throw and firing a precision pass to Mamadi Diakete for a buzzer-beating basket that forced overtime in the 2019 regional final against Purdue. Without that, the Cavaliers never cut down the nets in Minneapolis nine days later.

And second, Bennett loves him. So, apparently, does Mike Krzyzewski, who gushed about Clark after he scored 25 points in a home loss to Duke last season.

Clark has taken part in 97 victories, including the national title, and he is one of only five players in Virginia’s illustrious history with over 1,000 career points and 500 assists. He’s also a pesky on-ball defender who knows Bennett’s pack line principles almost as well as his coach does.

So why wouldn’t Virginia fans be universally rejoicing about his return?

Well, it’s also true (and not totally Clark’s fault) that he has been asked to do more than should has reasonably expected of him.

He has played nearly 90 percent of his team’s minutes over the past three years. He’s had to shoot more than anyone would have liked on a team that’s been offensively challenged since the three stars of the title team (Jerome, DeAndre Hunter and Kyle Guy) left.

He’s also prone to sloppy live-ball turnovers that often result from trying too hard, so much so that Bennett turned the point guard position over to rising star Reece Beekman last season. Still, Clark’s assist-to-turnover ratio was nearly 2–1.

There’s also the question of chemistry and playing time.

Bennett essentially used a six-man rotation at the end of the 2021–22 season, which ended with a 21–14 record and no NCAA tournament bid for the first time in nearly a decade. Next season figures to be very different.

All five starters are returning, and Bennett has signed a recruiting class that ranks in the top 10 nationally, according to most analysts. That includes guards Isaac McNeely and Ryan Dunn, who will be vying for playing time in a backcourt that already features Clark, Beekman and Armaan Franklin. The Cavaliers reportedly also are in the mix for the services of Sean McNeil, who is in the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 12.2 points for West Virginia last season.

That’s a great problem to have. But Clark’s responsibilities (and minutes) likely will be reduced next season, possibly to the level of 2018–19, when he was the third wheel in a backcourt with Guy and Jerome.

That could be beneficial to everyone: he gets more rest and won’t be asked to stray too far outside his comfort zone, and younger players get a taste of action without having to carry the load. Virginia should begin the season ranked, possibly in the top 10.

But while Clark has always seemed to put team first, it could get awkward if the Cavaliers’ most experienced player spends more time as a spectator than he’s accustomed to. That’s where Bennett, universally regarded as one of the nation’s best coaches, will have to figure things out and keep everyone hungry and happy.

As for Virginia fans, they have 12 more months to debate Clark’s value. As Kent Hoo Fan capably summed it up: “Dammit, Kihei! Another season of in game chat vitriol is forthcoming!”

