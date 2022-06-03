STEVE DeSHAZO: Curry's 3-point revolution may end up costing him a title

ON CHRISTMAS DAY in 2015, Mark Jackson opined that Stephen Curry has “hurt the game” of basketball with his ridiculous 3-point accuracy and range.

Nearly seven years later, that thought is debatable. It’s clear that Curry has changed the sport more than almost anyone since Dr. Naismith first hung up a bottomed-out peach basket 130 years ago.

But after the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s opening game of the NBA Finals, it seems Curry’s acumen may have harmed his own chances of winning a fourth title.

Watching each member of the Boston Celtics rain in 3-pointers during a dominant final 12 minutes was a bit ironic, because they did so against the guy who made long-distance shooting cool.

Even veteran center Al Horford—who was 0 for 4 on 3-pointers in his college career at Florida—went 6 for 8 with his awkward-looking but deadly form Thursday. He was part of a remarkable 9-for-12 fourth-quarter 3-point performance by the Celtics, who rallied from a 12-point deficit to win 120–108. In one sizzling stretch, they scored 17 points on six possessions—against the NBA’s third-best regular-season defensive team.

“They just came in and played a hell of a fourth quarter,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr—himself a former accomplished 3-point marksman—told reporters after the game. “You’ve got to give them credit. It’s as simple as that.

“You didn’t see swings like this a decade ago. You didn’t see teams that could shoot from every position.”

You do now—and Curry should get much of the credit, even if it hurts his own title chances.

When Curry began shooting (and scoring) from anywhere inside halfcourt at Davidson College, others have tried to emulate him. At first, no one could. That’s the point Jackson (who coached Curry for three seasons) was trying to make in 2015.

“Steph Curry’s great,” Jackson said at the time. “Steph Curry is the MVP. He’s a champion. Understand what I’m saying when I say this: To a degree, he’s hurt the game. And what I mean by that is I go into these high school gyms, I watch these kids and they run to the 3-point line. You are not Steph Curry. Work on other aspects of your game.”

Instead, players kept practicing their long-range shooting. The early results were, not surprisingly, usually ugly, with lots of misfires.

But thanks to practice and an analytics-driven approach that prizes 3-pointers, nearly every player on every team at every level now shoots with range. On an early “Seinfeld” episode, George Costanza was derisively called a “chucker.” That’s no longer an insult.

You may think that basketball was better when players didn’t pull up at the 3-point line on fast breaks. (I do.) But it’s clear that Curry is not only one of the best players of all time, but among the most influential. He’s inspired a generation of sharpshooters of all ages and sizes.

The only analogy that comes to mind is 7-foot-2 Lew Alcindor’s dominance at UCLA, which prompted the NCAA to ban dunking for nearly a decade, during which time he changed his name to Kareem Abdul–Jabbar.

Either Curry or teammate Klay Thompson holds virtually every meaningful NBA 3-point record, and Curry still has the best touch and range on 3-pointers. (He made six in the first quarter Thursday and finished with a game-high 34 points.)

But he’s still just one man, and he couldn’t keep up with the Celtics, who finished 21 for 41 from long distance. Aside from Curry and Otto Porter Jr., who was 4 for 5, the other Warriors were a combined 8 for 26 on 3-point tries.

The best-of-seven Finals are by no means over, even if Golden State suffered its first home loss of the playoffs. The Warriors hadn’t played in a week and showed some rust. And any team with Draymond Green isn’t going down without a fight.

Still, if the Celtics do eventually prevail, it may be because they collectively beat Curry at his own game. Decide for yourself whether that’s good or bad.

