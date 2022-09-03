STEVE DeSHAZO: Despite win, Cavaliers' D fell prey to Spiders

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Pretty much everything in college is graded on a curve. That’s fortunate for the University of Virginia’s defensive players.

With an armada of offensive weapons sharing the locker room, Virginia’s defenders don’t have to remind anyone of the 1985 Chicago Bears--or even Tony Bennett’s basketball team. But if the Cavaliers hopes to ascend to contender status in the Atlantic Coast Conference under new coach Tony Elliott, they’ll need to be significantly stingier than they were a year ago.

Saturday’s season-opening 34-17 victory over visiting Richmond showed that the Cavaliers still have a ways to go. But they have time to get there—and the cushion of an offense that can soften the learning curve.

“It’s something that we know we’re going to have to get a lot better at next week,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said, looking forward to a visit to Illinois. “We’re facing a great opponent that wants to run the ball, so there’s a lot to learn from it.”

The Spiders, members of the second-tier FCS, did that pretty well on Saturday, grinding out 170 yards on 35 attempts. That included the final 20 yards of an 11-play, 80-yard first-quarter march that gave Richmond a brief 7-0 lead.

It lasted less than a minute because Brennan Armstrong hit Lavell Davis on a 56-yard touchdown pass shortly after the commercial break. That began a typical first-half performance that saw the Cavaliers score touchdowns on four consecutive drives en route to a 28-10 halftime lead.

“When you know you have Brennan back there, you know you’re going to score points,” senior linebacker Nick Jackson said. “So every time you step on the field, it’s a mindset of, ‘We’ve got to stop the run, we’ve got to stop the pass, we’ve got to stop points.’ … If we score three points, we should win the game.”

A field goal would have won just two games last year, when the Cavaliers ranked 11th in the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference, allowing 31.8 points per game—despite shutting out William & Mary and Duke. There were games when Virginia seemed literally defenseless, allowing 66 points to BYU, 59 to North Carolina and 48 to Pittsburgh.

Rudzinski, who built a solid defense at Air Force, is tasked with making the Cavaliers more than mere speed bumps against high-powered opponents. There were reasons for cautious optimism Saturday, when they faced one of the FCS level’s better offensive teams.

The Cavaliers’ offense put the defense to the test by committing two turnovers in their own territory early in the third quarter. The Spiders exploited Dontayvion Wicks’ fumble into a 34-yard touchdown drive, but it required a difficult touchdown catch in traffic by Savon Smith to make it happen.

And after Armstrong threw an interception to Richmond’s Aaron Banks at the 37 on Virginia’s next possession, the Cavaliers forced the Spiders into a 47-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide left.

Then, late in the third period, Virginia stopped Richmond cold on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 rushing attempts at the Cavs’ 41. Junior linebacker Nick Ahern was in on both stops.

Ahern crammed a game’s worth of action into 30 minutes after sitting out the first half due to a targeting penalty he received at the end of last season’s finale against Virginia Tech. Besides his five tackles, he had an interception that was negated by a penalty.

“Josh Ahern is a dog,” Jackson said of his roommate. “ … He’s a heck of a player. He’s going to have a special year. He came off the bench cold and just balled out.”

The Cavaliers will need more of that from more of their defenders if they hope to build a program anywhere near as strong as the one Elliott came from at Clemson. It will take time, talent and discipline.

“I thought they responded well in the first half,” Elliott said of his defenders. “They gave up too much in the running game. And they got put in some tough situations in the second half, back to back, with the sudden changes.

“But they forced a field goal miss and made a couple of fourth-down stops. I was glad the guys got a chance to see themselves in successful situations.”