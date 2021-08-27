STEVE DeSHAZO: Don't worry—we haven't dropped the ball on high school football coverage

ONE EARLY incompletion doesn’t ruin a football team’s chances of victory. There are plenty of time to make up for it.

Similarly, if you’re looking for Friday night high school football results in Saturday’s print edition of The Free Lance–Star, don’t panic. We haven’t dropped the ball.

We’d never forget, or ignore, the weekly tradition that bonds folks from all walks of life. Our new print deadline simply makes it impossible to provide the next-day print stories and photos that have been a hallmark of our coverage for decades.

So we’ve been forced to call an audible.

By the time you read this in print, reports and box scores from Friday night’s games will be posted on fredericksburg.com, along with shots from our award-winning photographers from the evening’s biggest matchups. If you’re a night owl, you may even have read them before you went to bed Friday night. If not, they’ll be waiting for you with your morning cup of coffee (of your afternoon tea).