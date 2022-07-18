STEVE DeSHAZO: Every athlete has his or her price

Everyone has his or her price.

Professional athletes who claim they’d play for free, out of sheer love for the game, is engaging in either hyperbole or wishful thinking. The sheer cost of competing at the highest level–agents, coaches, trainers, dieticians, personal trainers–makes amateurism obsolete.

We’ve seen several recent examples of Washington-area athletes standing up for their value, and it gives an indication of their priorities—which may vary.

The latest was Saturday’s report by The Athletic that Juan Soto has rejected the Washington Nationals’ 15-year, $440 million offer, which would have been the largest total contract in baseball history.

Significantly, it didn’t carry the top per-season average. That, and the fact that Soto is represented by Scott Boras, made it completely unsurprising that he would say no 2 1/2 years before he hits free agency. If Soto continues to progress (and the Nationals continue to stink) who knows what he’ll be worth in December 2024?

Before the baseball world digested that development came some rare good news for D.C. fans. Wizards star Bradley Beal and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin both agreed to lucrative contract extensions that will keep them local.

McLaurin’s market-value three-year, $68.3 million deal was not unexpected. In three pro seasons, He has blossomed into an elite route-runner and pass-catcher while playing with a C-list rotation of quarterbacks better suited for 3 a.m. infomercials.

Just as important as his production is his character. McLaurin is a model citizen, a team leader and a fan favorite. Extending him and Jonathan Allen in consecutive summers makes a statement about the kind of culture Ron Rivera wants to establish on a team that has endured self-inflicted wounds for more than two decades under Dan Snyder. It also removes a huge distraction when training camp opens next week.

Beal’s maximum five-year, $251 million extension with the Wizards was a bit more surprising.

Beal, one of the NBA’s top scorers when healthy, had expressed a desire to stay with the team that drafted him a decade ago. Still, the Wizards’ lack of success—they have yet to advance beyond the conference semifinals and missed the 2022 playoffs—made it conceivable that he would test the market.

Under league rules, no team could pay him as much as the Wizards could. But the head-turner was the nearly unheard-of no-trade clause in his contract.

That suggests two things: like the Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg, Beal really likes it in D.C. And he thinks, against all odds, the Wizards can build a contender around himself and Kristaps Porzingis.

We’ll give Beal the benefit of the doubt on that one. He and McLaurin seem like worthy successors to Ryan Zimmerman, Alexander Ovechkin and Darrell Green, icons who have played their entire careers inside the Beltway.

That’s a big deal in these transitory times that have seen UCLA and USC bolt the Pac-12 for the Big Ten’s bigger TV contracts and several big-name golfers spurn the PGA Tour for the LIV Tour’s Saudi blood money.

Just ask D.C. United, which reportedly will pay Wayne Rooney over $1 million annuall—more than all but three of its players—to try to resurrect a struggling franchise.

It’s still possible Soto could remain as well. “I’ve been a National since day one. Why would I want to change?” he rhetorically (and non-bindingly) asked reporters before Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Much could change over the next 2 1/2 years, including ownership. The Nats’ first two draft picks Sunday look like potential contributors, and maybe they’ll be playoff contenders again by the time Soto has to make a choice.

But until then, we’ll subtract one consonant from an old adage and acknowledge that you have to pay to win.