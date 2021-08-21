STEVE DeSHAZO: Has Washington improved? Your guess is as good as anyone's.

LANDOVER, Md.--Answers are hard to come by these days, whether you're interested in health, foreign policy or climate. Less important (but no less elusive) is the truth about the Washington Football Team.

Club president Jason Wright wouldn't bite during a local TV broadcast Friday night when Joe Theismann tried to extract some information about the team's laborious process of changing its name. A year-long process reportedly has narrowed the field to three possibilities, but Wright declined to confirm, deny or divulge any juicy tidbits.

Even less forthcoming was the team Wright represents. Friday's 17-13 exhibition win over visiting Cincinnati was perfect cure for insomnia and shed virtually no light on whether Washington has made any substantial improvement in its title defense in the of the NFL's weakest division.

Granted, exhibition games rarely signify anything too consequential. Fans of a certain age can recall Steve Spurrier pausing a Hall of Fame college career to coach in D.C. in 2002 and rolling up 33 points per game in a 4-1 preseason, only to go 7-9 when the games counted.

So draw no definitive conclusions from the team's 1-1 exhibition start. Still, Ron Rivera clearly would have preferred to see more consistency than his squad has displayed.