STEVE DeSHAZO: Has Washington improved? Your guess is as good as anyone's.

LANDOVER, Md.--Answers are hard to come by these days, whether you're interested in health, foreign policy or climate. Less important (but no less elusive) is the truth about the Washington Football Team.
Club president Jason Wright wouldn't bite during a local TV broadcast Friday night when Joe Theismann tried to extract some information about the team's laborious process of changing its name. A year-long process reportedly has narrowed the field to three possibilities, but Wright declined to confirm, deny or divulge any juicy tidbits.
Even less forthcoming was the team Wright represents. Friday's 17-13 exhibition win over visiting Cincinnati was perfect cure for insomnia and shed virtually no light on whether Washington has made any substantial improvement in its title defense in the of the NFL's weakest division.
Granted, exhibition games rarely signify anything too consequential. Fans of a certain age can recall Steve Spurrier pausing a Hall of Fame college career to coach in D.C. in 2002 and rolling up 33 points per game in a 4-1 preseason, only to go 7-9 when the games counted.
So draw no definitive conclusions from the team's 1-1 exhibition start. Still, Ron Rivera clearly would have preferred to see more consistency than his squad has displayed.
"The plays we're running, we can be a little more efficient," Rivera said, while acknowledging his happiness with the win. "... We made some mistakes that we need to clean up. If we want to be a good football team, we can't make those mistakes."
About the only thing that seems pretty clear is that the franchise quarterback of the future is not currently on the roster.
Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick was brought in as a stopgap, with the hopes that, at 37, he will provide the same stability and leadership that Alex Smith did before and after his career-changing leg injury. With talented young players around him and a potentially dominant defense, Fitzpatrick doesn't have to be Patrick Mahomes.
Through two inconsequential games, the jury is still out.
On Friday's first offensive snap, Fitzpatrick hit tight end Logan Thomas on a 28-yard crossing pattern. Later in the first quarter, he connected on a pretty 29-yard fade pattern to rookie Dynami Brown. But his next pass after the Brown completion should have been intercepted, and Washington managed a combined three points out of the two drives.
At least Dustin Hopkins managed to convert his kicks Friday. A week after missing two field goals with his new long snapper, Hopkins went 3 for 3, but none were longer than 34 yards, about the distance of an extra point. Not particularly illuminating.
Taylor Heinicke showed exactly why he's had trouble sticking with a team, though, and Kyle Allen's fourth-quarter touchdown drive came against the Bengals' reserves. Youngsters Jaret Patterson and Antonio Gandy-Golden again had their moments, but not while facing a first-string defense.
In the regular season, Rivera hopes to have Curtis Samuel on the field and well past his COVID-19 quarantine. He'll certainly target Terry McLaurin, who didn't see a single pass thrown at him Friday.
Quarterback play will be magnified because of the tight window this team has to keep this young defense together. If Fitzpatrick can't deliver, Washington may have to spend on a franchise quarterback next fall--perhaps preventing Rivera from being able to afford to extend the contracts of Daron Payne or Montez Sweat when they are due for big raises.
Middle linebacker Jamin Davis could become the team's second straight impact defensive rookie, but he's still struggling with the speed and complexity of the pro game.
All of these questions will need to be answered when the games begin to count next month. We'll apparently have to wait until then. It would have been nice to get a spoiler alert on Friday night.
"The preseason isn't over yet," second-year running back Antonio Gibson said. "We're still trying to put things together."
