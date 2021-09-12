STEVE DeSHAZO: Herbert shows Washington he was worth considering in draft

LANDOVER, Md.—Playing what-if is a bigger waste of time than video games on your phone. And given all Chase Young has done in a short time—and all he seems capable of accomplishing—there’s no criticism here of the Washington Football Team for drafting him second overall 16 months ago.
Still, if Sunday’s 20–16 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers proved anything, it’s that a good young quarterback changes everything.
The Chargers have one in Justin Herbert, who carved up Washington’s vaunted defense for 337 passing yards. Most impressively, he completed 12 of 16 third-down passes, including his final eight attempts—four on a keep-away drive that consumed the game’s final 6:45 and kept the ball out of Taylor Heinicke’s hands.
“The thing that’s legit is who Justin Herbert is,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “He’s a heck of a quarterback, He’s got a great arm, and he makes great decisions.”
If you’ve forgotten, Rivera had a chance to draft Herbert last summer, but chose instead to add Young to an already strong defensive line. The Chargers gladly snapped him up six picks later, and he became their starter after veteran Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung while receiving an injection from a team trainer before their second game last year. He went on to pass for 4,336 yards and a rookie-record 31 touchdowns.
Now, the Chargers seem set at the position for the next decade or more. Washington, by contrast, has been searching for its franchise quarterback seemingly since it won its most recent Super Bowl title three decades ago.
Signing 38-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick was always a short-term solution (and, many believed, a dubious one at that). Fitzmagic lasted less than 1½ quarters Sunday before Chargers linebacker Kyzir White drilled him on a blitz, sending him to the locker room and bringing on Taylor Heinicke for his second relief effort in nine months.
This is the same Taylor Heinicke who nearly nipped Tom Brady’s Super Bowl fairy tale in the bud last January. And after some early jitters, Heinicke played admirably Sunday, posting a higher passer rating (119.3) than did Herbert (85.2) and leading Washington to its only touchdown of the game. And if not for Antonio Gibson’s costly fourth-quarter fumble on his own 5-yard line, Heinicke might have emerged a hero.
“Taylor’s a baller, man,” said Logan Thomas, who caught said 11-yard TD pass from Heinicke.
Heinicke also infused the offense with energy, including one Brett Favre-like improvised shovel pass to Terry McLaurin for a 17-yard gain.
“The biggest thing is Taylor’s ability to improvise,” Rivera said. “He gave us a little spark.”
But this is also the same Taylor Heinicke who went undrafted out of Old Dominion and is now on his fourth NFL team.
He knows the playbook, having spent time with offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Minnesota, Carolina and now Washington. But if, as expected, he starts Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, it will mark his second career start. He’ll still be looking for his first pro win.
“The biggest thing for me is going out there with confidence,” Heinicke said, “going out and playing freely, knowing what I’m trying to accomplish.”
Knowing and doing are two different things, though. With a strong defense (on paper, at least) and talented offensive playmakers, Rivera doesn’t necessarily need a star quarterback like Herbert. But even if Fitzpatrick miraculously heals quickly, Washington’s quarterback status appears to be the worst in the NFL’s worst division.
Don’t expect Cam Newton to arrive, despite his past success with Rivera in Carolina. He’s apparently unvaccinated, and Rivera (a cancer survivor) has made his feelings on the subject known. Plus, last year showed Newton may not have much left in the tank.
No, “Riverboat Ron” will have to play the hand he’s been dealt for the rest of this season, against a brutal schedule. He’ll clearly need to address the position next off-season either through the draft, or by making a bold play for Aaron Rodgers or (gulp) Deshaun Watson.
For now, though, Washington fans may watch Herbert from afar and wonder what might have been.
