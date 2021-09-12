STEVE DeSHAZO: Herbert shows Washington he was worth considering in draft

But this is also the same Taylor Heinicke who went undrafted out of Old Dominion and is now on his fourth NFL team.

He knows the playbook, having spent time with offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Minnesota, Carolina and now Washington. But if, as expected, he starts Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, it will mark his second career start. He’ll still be looking for his first pro win.

“The biggest thing for me is going out there with confidence,” Heinicke said, “going out and playing freely, knowing what I’m trying to accomplish.”

Knowing and doing are two different things, though. With a strong defense (on paper, at least) and talented offensive playmakers, Rivera doesn’t necessarily need a star quarterback like Herbert. But even if Fitzpatrick miraculously heals quickly, Washington’s quarterback status appears to be the worst in the NFL’s worst division.

Don’t expect Cam Newton to arrive, despite his past success with Rivera in Carolina. He’s apparently unvaccinated, and Rivera (a cancer survivor) has made his feelings on the subject known. Plus, last year showed Newton may not have much left in the tank.