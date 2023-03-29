It took five years, eight teams and two leagues, but Gary Jennings finally scored his first professional touchdown.

The Colonial Forge High School graduate caught a 4-yard scoring toss in the St. Louis Battlehawks’ 29–6 XFL victory over Vegas on Saturday. Jennings had played in two of the Battlehawks’ first four games with four targets, but had not registered a reception.

He was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft after catching 13 TD passes as a senior at West Virginia, but saw action in only one game before he was released. He spent time on the practice squads or training camp rosters of six other NFL teams (the Dolphins, Ravens, Bills, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs), but had not played in a professional game for three years before joining the Battlehawks.

Another local player on a professional roster is Courtland graduate Nick Grant, a former Virginia defensive back who’s now with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. They open the second season of the league’s reboot on April 16 against the Michigan Panthers.

Here are more updates on local professional athletes:

Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin was named February league MVP for Elitzur Landco Ramala of the Israeli women’s professional basketball league. Austin is averaging 18.7 points and 11 rebounds per game after earning WNBA all-rookie team honors for the Washington Mystics last summer. The Mystics open their 2023 season on May 19.

An otherwise successful NBA G League season ended on a sour note for Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson, who was ejected in the second quarter of the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Mad Antz’s 101–87 playoff loss to the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday. Anderson, 29, averaged 22.9 points per game during the regular season, tied for fourth-best in the league.

Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins made his first start of the season in D.C. United’s 2–1 loss to the New England Revolution Saturday. Hopkins, 18, has played in four of United’s five games, taking two shots on goal.

Colonial Forge graduate Clara Robbins did not play in the North Carolina Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League season opener, Saturday’s 1–0 win over the Kansas City Current. She was the ninth overall pick in January’s NWSL draft after helping Florida State win two national titles.

Turning to baseball, Courtland grad Ryan McBroom is back for his second season with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s professional league, which opens its season Saturday. He batted .272 with 17 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2022 after a brief major-league career with the Kansas City Royals.

Stateside, former Orange High School pitching ace Bradley Hanner will begin the season with the Cleveland Indians’ Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers. The Indians chose Hanner from Minnesota in December’s Rule 5 draft. Hanner was 7–4 with a 4.60 ERA in 39 appearances (one start) for Double-A Cedar Rapids in 2022.

Other 2023 assignments: Mountain View grad Dylan Hall will pitch for the New York Mets’ High-A team in Brooklyn; and former Westmoreland High School star outfielder Trendon Craig is with the Baltimore Orioles’ High-A affiliate, the Aberdeen Shorebirds.