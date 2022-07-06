STEVE DeSHAZO: Long-distance conference realignment a short-sighted play

IF IMITATION IS the sincerest form of flattery, the folks at the University of Mary Washington should be feeling pretty good right now.

The Eagles—along with Christopher Newport and Salisbury—entered into a bold alliance this past school year in the new Coast To Coast Athletic Conference, joining schools as far west as California, along with Massachusetts, New York, Wisconsin and Minnesota. If there were complaints about the expansive Division III league, they’ve been kept quiet.

Maybe the C2C folks were on to something, because the Big Ten has followed suit. Last week’s revelation that UCLA and Southern Cal plan to join in 2024 will transform the formerly Midwestern league into a supersized 16-team monstrosity with footholds on both coasts.

The difference? The Coast To Coast Conference was born of necessity. On the Division I level, it’s all greed.

Less than 12 months after Texas and Oklahoma decided to bolt the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, it also has every other school and every conference scrambling to protect its own self-interest.

The only minor surprise is that it’s the American TV networks, and not the Saudi government, that’s bankrolling this financial free-for-all with mind-blowing rights contracts. And the stark reality is that the best assets a school can bring is a strong football program and a major media market. Who knew Maryland’s exodus to the Big Ten a decade ago would look so shrewd?

Every competition provides winners and losers, and there will be plenty of collateral damage in this money grab.

At least one of the three remaining “Power 5” conferences—the Atlantic Coast Conference, Pacific-12 and Big 12—likely will cease to exist within five years. The best guess here is that two of the three will attempt to merge and survive with a TV contract with ESPN or Fox. Reports say several of the remaining Pac-12 schools are already in talks with Big 12 officials.

Athletic directors Carla Williams of Virginia and Whit Babcock of Virginia Tech probably tense up whenever their phones buzz—which surely happens a lot these days. Their schools constantly need to read the room and decide whether it’s advisable to seek security in another megaleague or to hang on to their ACC ties.

Those are complicated by the ACC’s grant of rights agreement, which stipulates that any school that bolts forfeits its TV revenue through 2036. That’s tens of millions of dollars, but is it worth it if greener pastures lie elsewhere?

If Clemson, Florida State and Miami bolt for an even bigger SEC, where does that leave the rest of the ACC schools? Would the ACC become the new Big East, with a stellar basketball lineup but far less powerful football programs? If the past decade has proven anything, it’s that football pays the bills.

The biggest losers figure to be the athletes and coaches from so-called “Olympic” sports. (They were once known as “non-revenue” sports, for a reason. Their participants work just as hard as football players but often perform mostly in front of friends and family.)

Just imagine the gymnasts, volleyball players and cross country runners from Maryland who will spend untold hours jetting not only to L.A., but to Minneapolis and Lincoln, Neb.

The NCAA should have retired the trite term “student-athlete” decades ago. It’s even less applicable now that they’ll essentially be traveling sales reps for their schools. At least Name, Image and Likeness rules allow some of them to cash in on their status.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that you don’t have to be physically present to conduct business or education. There were even some virtual swim and track meets, where athletes competed in their own facilities and compared results with rivals hundreds of miles away.

Maybe that will become part of the Manifest Destiny world of college sports in the 2020s. But it’s hard to play football, basketball or lacrosse by Zoom. You still have to be there in person.

And the college sports world isn’t getting any smaller—or cheaper.