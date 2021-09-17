STEVE DeSHAZO: More lucky than good, 'resilient' Washington Football Team faces tougher tests ahead

Taylor Heinicke, aiming to become a 21st-century Kurt Warner, nearly spoiled an inspired performance by throwing a critical interception deep in his own territory with 2:16 remaining and his team clinging to a 26-24 lead. But a defense that had been porous to that point stiffened and held the Giants to a field goal, giving Heinicke the ball back with a chance to be a hero.

He delivered on his second chance--but it would have been for naught had the Giants not given Hopkins his mulligan.

"We did enough to get the win," said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who contributed two sacks, "but moving forward, we just have to do better."

Give Washington's players and coaches credit for self-awareness. After celebrating a schizophrenic victory that could and should have gone the other way, they quickly realized that there will be no grading on a curve against defending division champions like Buffalo, New Orleans, Kansas City and Green Bay--all in the next five weeks.

An 0-2 start, with both losses coming at home, might have derailed the season almost before it began.

"Obviously, I'm happy about the result," Hopkins said, "not only for myself, but for my team and what the ramifications will be later."