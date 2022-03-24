STEVE DeSHAZO: NBA playoffs may hinge on who's healthy

NBA FANS of a certain age always smile whenever the iconic comedy “Airplane!” shows up on cable.

In the 1980 classic, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar moonlights as a co-pilot under the pseudonym Roger Murdock, hoping to stay anonymous despite being 7-foot-2. His cover is blown by a young visitor to the cockpit who recognizes him and says he’s a big fan, but that his season ticket-holding father says Kareem doesn’t really try, “except the playoffs.”

Times have changed--no one’s allowed near the flight deck since 9/11--but the playoffs are still no laughing matter. In fact, they’re all that matter.

And this year’s postseason may well hinge on which stars can (and do) play.

Until the NCAA tournaments wrap up, only hard-core fans are really paying attention to the pro version’s interminable regular season. But with roughly 10 games left for each squad, the most important thing to watch might not be wins and losses, but the roster.

You could put together a championship team featuring Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lonzo Ball. But none of them is currently in uniform, and their rehabs will say a lot about who hoists the Lawrence O’Brien Trophy in June.

Injuries aren’t the only issue. New York was expected to lift its vaccine mandate this week, which could turn Kyrie Irving from a part-time Nets employee to a full-timer--and totally tilt the scales.

The Phoenix Suns barely missed winning their first championship last summer, and they’ve been by far the league’s best team this season. Even after Paul fractured his right thumb on Feb. 16, they were 11-4 entering Thursday night’s showdown with Denver, when Paul was scheduled to return.

The Suns (59-14) have firepower galore, but their chances clearly would improve with Paul, who’s also chasing his first title. If he can regain his form, the break could actually make his 36-year-old legs fresher for the playoffs.

Phoenix’s top competition in the West figures to be the Warriors--if Curry is healthy. He sprained a ligament in his left foot last week and will miss at least another week.

Jordan Poole has put up good numbers as Curry’s replacement, but the Warriors are 1-3 in that span. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have barely played together all season, and if Golden State hopes to win another title, they’ll all need to be healthy and in sync.

The same could be said of the Lakers, who lost Davis to a foot sprain on the same night Paul was injured. Despite LeBron James’ sustained excellence, the Lakers (31-42) are not even assured of making the play-in tournament, but they believe that if James and Davis are on the court, anything is possible.

Their Staples Center co-tenants, the Clippers, probably have similar plans if Leonard returns from a torn ACL that has sidelined him all season and George overcomes the elbow injury he suffered in December. But getting both back and in sync seems like a long shot.

The real intrigue lies in Brooklyn, where Irving has put up 50, 22, 60 and 43 points in his last four starts. All have come on the road, because Irving is currently barred from playing in New York City due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Eric Adams was expected to lift the mandate on Thursday, allowing Irving to play in Barclays Center. Irving can be a knucklehead, but his talent is undeniable. Combine him with Kevin Durant, and suddenly, the Nets (38-35) look like the best team in the East--even if newly acquired Ben Simmons doesn’t suit up.

To win the East, the Nets would have to get past the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, the dangerous Philadelphia 76ers, the red-hot Boston Celtics an the current top seed, the Miami Heat.

Also dangerous, if healthy, are the Chicago Bulls. DeMar DeRozan has played at an MVP level, and Zack LaVine is an All-Star. Re-integrate them with Ball, the point guard who hasn’t played since Jan. 14 because of a knee injury, and things could get very interesting.

There are other injured stars who could return for the playoffs: Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen (finger), Denver’s Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram (hamstring). Then there’s the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who hasn’t played all season due to a foot fracture.

None seems likely to lift their respective teams to championship status. But as with Abdul-Jabbar four decades ago, other contenders may want to keep their eyes on their stars’ arrival boards.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.