STEVE DeSHAZO: New faces could mean a familiar feeling for the FredNats

For the first time all season, the Fredericksburg Nationals have a smidgen of star power.
That’s the good news. The down side of that bargain is they may not have many more victories left in them.
Fortunately, expectations have never been sky high for a region that never had a team to call its own before 2021. First came the pandemic, which delayed the FredNats’ first game by an entire year. Then, the parent Washington Nationals assigned Fredericksburg the lowest of its four full-season affiliates, a team full of prospects fresh out of school who are still learning how to become professionals.
And of course, no one can (or should) forget 0–15.
Shrugging off that early carnage, the FredNats became a mostly competitive team, posting better monthly records as the season progressed: 5–19 in May, 9–17 in June and a respectable 11–15 in July. Then they won seven of their first 13 in August.
But it’s a measure of the Washington Nationals’ dry riverbed of a farm system that any FredNat who showed promise has been promoted. And that has left the home team greener than the outfield turf.
First, hard-throwing lefty Mitchell Parker was promoted to High-A Wilmington in July. He was joined earlier this month by the FredNats’ most consistent hitter, Ricardo Mendez, and their only legitimate power threat, Kevin Strohschein.
Manager Mario Lisson and his staff proudly congratulated each of those players for taking a big career step. But it left a void on their current team that will be difficult to fill—especially by newcomers who still may be shaking off the rust after their college seasons ended in May.
It showed as the FredNats were swept in last week’s six-game series in Delmarva. Coincidentally, the run differential (56–18) was exactly the same as the one in their first homestand in April against the Shorebirds, when the FredNats were still learning to navigate Central Park traffic.
The recent roster shuffling left Fredericksburg without a player batting better than .252 and only one starting pitcher (Michael Cuevas) with an ERA under 5.86.
Don’t expect much immediate help from 2021 draftees Brandon Boissiere, Jaden Fein and Jacob Young, who joined the FredNats last week and went a combined 6 for 56 at Delmarva, trying not to look like deer in headlights. Or from Darren Baker, Cole Quintanilla and Dustin Saenz, who reported for duty Tuesday night.
They’ll play a ton in the final month of the season to get their feet wet and to show the parent club what to expect from them in 2022. But there will be growing pains as they face an unaccustomed level of competition.
If you’re wondering, struggles in a new home are not limited to Fredericksburg, though. Mendez hit .289 for the FredNats, and in a small sample size since his promotion to Wilmington, is 6 for 16 (.375). But Parker is 0–3 with a 5.54 ERA in seven starts for the Blue Rocks, and Strohschein is 2 for 12 (.167).
It’s not as if the FredNats were going to make a playoff push anyway. And remember, winning games takes a back seat to player development, especially in the low minor leagues.
The FredNats probably have more raw talent today than they did in May. But as you watch the team’s newest members arrive to take their first steps toward a potential big-league career--and probably flounder a bit in the process--remember to keep your expectations low. Fredericksburg fans are probably used to that by now.
