STEVE DeSHAZO: New faces could mean a familiar feeling for the FredNats

Manager Mario Lisson and his staff proudly congratulated each of those players for taking a big career step. But it left a void on their current team that will be difficult to fill—especially by newcomers who still may be shaking off the rust after their college seasons ended in May.

It showed as the FredNats were swept in last week’s six-game series in Delmarva. Coincidentally, the run differential (56–18) was exactly the same as the one in their first homestand in April against the Shorebirds, when the FredNats were still learning to navigate Central Park traffic.

The recent roster shuffling left Fredericksburg without a player batting better than .252 and only one starting pitcher (Michael Cuevas) with an ERA under 5.86.

Don’t expect much immediate help from 2021 draftees Brandon Boissiere, Jaden Fein and Jacob Young, who joined the FredNats last week and went a combined 6 for 56 at Delmarva, trying not to look like deer in headlights. Or from Darren Baker, Cole Quintanilla and Dustin Saenz, who reported for duty Tuesday night.

They’ll play a ton in the final month of the season to get their feet wet and to show the parent club what to expect from them in 2022. But there will be growing pains as they face an unaccustomed level of competition.