STEVE DeSHAZO: Saying goodbye to sports legends is bittersweet

For every hotshot rookie or phenom that thrills us with his or her skill, there’s a someone who loses a job. Such is life, but for fans of a certain age, saying goodbye to their favorites can be difficult.
Monday brought word of Carli Lloyd’s retirement after 16 years with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team—hardly unexpected given the fact that she’s now 39 and coming off a disappointing bronze-medal showing at the Tokyo Olympics.
Her announcement came less than 24 hours after Roger Federer all but conceded that he’s done with top-level tennis at age 40.
On Sunday, Federer posted on Instagram that he’ll be sidelined “many, many months” following a scheduled third surgery on his balky right knee. He claimed to hold out “a glimmer of hope” that he will return and win a 21st Grand Slam title to break his three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, but that sounds like wishful thinking.
Rare is the athlete who can go out on top. John Elway and Peyton Manning wisely retired after winning Super Bowls for Denver, but both were in decline. The list of pros who hung it up with plenty left in the tank includes Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, Bjorn Borg, Sany Koufax, Annika Sorenstam and few others.
Even Michael Jordan couldn’t resist returning after authoring what would have been the ultimate Mike drop (get it?) when his jumper against Utah clinched the Chicago Bulls’ sixth NBA title in 1998. His two-year stint with the Washington Wizards enriched Abe Pollin but detracted from his legacy.
While there are plenty of young athletes to embrace, the ever-shifting sports landscape will look decidedly different soon.
For the first time this millennium, an NFL season will open next month without Drew Brees, the league’s career leader in passing yards. He wisely retired at age 41 after a solid season that nevertheless represented his fewest passing yards (2,942) since 2003.
It’s unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald, the league’s No. 2 career receiver behind Jerry Rice, will join him in retirement. Fitzgerald, who turns 38 on Aug. 31, hasn’t reported to the Arizona Cardinals’ training camp but hasn’t made any official announcements.
This likely will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in Pittsburgh, where he’s won two Super Bowls and rehabilitated his image after several off-field indiscretions as a young player.
It’s definitely the last trot around the bases for Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera (who’s one home run short of 500) and likely for Albert Pujols (who’s seeking a storybook ending in his new home with the L.A. Dodgers). Between them, they’ll retire with nearly 1,200 career homers.
And though they plan to return, we’ll have to wait and see if pitchers Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg can overcome their latest major surgeries, or if their career decisions will be made for them.
Unless Tiger Woods makes another remarkable recovery, it’s almost certain his legacy will be a two-parter: a meteoric rise to greatness, only to see his career sabotaged by injuries and hubris.
Some retirements are way overdue. Chris Davis’ announcement last week came four years after he last scared anyone at the plate and after his $175 million contract hamstrung the Baltimore Orioles’ rebuilding effort.
Fortunately, though, we still have some seemingly ageless marvels.
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. LeBron James shows only slight signs of wear and tear at age 36. Max Scherzer, 37, is still on the short list of pitchers you’d choose in a must-win game. And Alex Ovechkin, a month shy of his 36th birthday, just re-upped for five years in his quest to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record for career goals.
Enjoy them while you can. We can also delight in the exploits of youngsters like Patrick Mahomes, Luka Doncic, Juan Soto and Coco Gauff. But there’s a bittersweet angst in saying goodbye to some familiar names who have entertained and amazed us for decades.
