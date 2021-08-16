STEVE DeSHAZO: Saying goodbye to sports legends is bittersweet

For every hotshot rookie or phenom that thrills us with his or her skill, there’s a someone who loses a job. Such is life, but for fans of a certain age, saying goodbye to their favorites can be difficult.

Monday brought word of Carli Lloyd’s retirement after 16 years with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team—hardly unexpected given the fact that she’s now 39 and coming off a disappointing bronze-medal showing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her announcement came less than 24 hours after Roger Federer all but conceded that he’s done with top-level tennis at age 40.

On Sunday, Federer posted on Instagram that he’ll be sidelined “many, many months” following a scheduled third surgery on his balky right knee. He claimed to hold out “a glimmer of hope” that he will return and win a 21st Grand Slam title to break his three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, but that sounds like wishful thinking.

Rare is the athlete who can go out on top. John Elway and Peyton Manning wisely retired after winning Super Bowls for Denver, but both were in decline. The list of pros who hung it up with plenty left in the tank includes Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, Bjorn Borg, Sany Koufax, Annika Sorenstam and few others.