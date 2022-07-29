STEVE DeSHAZO: Soto, Ohtani intrigue should make for an interesting weekend

RARELY IN A SPORT with as long and illustrious a history as baseball’s do we see something that elicits a “Wow.” But the next few days could bring such an occurrence.

The general consensus is that Juan Soto is the sport’s best young hitter since Ted Williams, while Shotei Ohtani’s standard comparison is to Babe Ruth. One would think that if you had either on your roster, you’d move heaven and earth to keep him.

Yet at least one, if not both, of those generational talents could be traded by Tuesday—an event that would rock the sport.

Neither the Washington Nationals nor the L.A. Angels are obliged to pull the trigger, mind you. If those two disappointing teams stand pat, the sun will rise on Wednesday, even if they’re one day closer to playoff elimination.

Still, economic and win-loss realities make it likely Soto will be wearing a different uniform by next weekend. It wouldn’t be a shocker if Ohtani changed addresses, too.

How did the Nationals and Angels—two big-market teams with substantial payrolls—get to this point?

The short answer is by losing.

Even after surprisingly winning two of three in Dodger Stadium this week, the Nationals have baseball’s worst record (34–66) and run differential (minus-160)—and that’s with Soto in the lineup every day. The Angels, meanwhile, were 5–16 in July entering play Friday and had dropped 11 games out of the expanded American League wild card race.

Then there’s the financial side. The Nationals’ rebuilding efforts—optimistically termed a “reboot” by general manager Mike Rizzo less than a year ago—are hamstrung by the huge contracts they gave to 2019 postseason heroes Stephen Strasburg (who may never pitch again) and Patrick Corbin (who’s 4–14 with a 6.49 ERA).

That didn’t stop Rizzo from offering Soto a 15-year, $440 million extension. With Scott Boras as Soto’s agent, though, Rizzo could have offered the Washington Monument and the Hope Diamond, and Soto likely would have rejected it with two years to go until free agency.

The Angels’ situation looks almost as bleak. Former National Anthony Rendon—who signed an identical seven-year, $245 million contract as Strasburg’s—is out for the season and has been a disappointment in L.A.

And now comes word that outfielder Mike Trout—whose record 12-year, $426.5 million deal Soto is sure to eclipse—has a rare spinal condition that won’t end his career, but may affect his performance and availability.

While Soto’s statistics (other than his on-base percentage) may be down, Ohtani is arguably enjoying an even better season than his unanimous 2021 MVP campaign. He has hit 21 home runs and is 9–6 on the mound, with at least 10 strikeouts in each of his last six starts. Only Nolan Ryan (seven) has exceeded that as an Angel.

At 28, he’s an absolute steal at $4.25 million this season, and while he’s eligible for arbitration (and a huge raise) this winter, he won’t hit free agency for another year. So it’s no wonder that Angels general manager Perry Minasian’s phone—like Rizzo’s—is ringing continuously.

Ohtani, who chose the Angels over higher-profile teams after leaving Japan, reportedly has become frustrated with his team’s lack of success. Like Soto, he’s been careful with his words, saying (through a translator) that he’s loyal to his current team without making any pledges about staying.

For the Nationals and Angels, the choices are painful but clear. They don’t have to make a deal now. But if they don’t, they can’t maneuver until after the season ends, and their leverage will shrink with each passing day.

The chance of having Soto in uniform for two-plus seasons or Ohtani for 1 1/3—with exclusive negotiating rights during that time—has to be tempting for potential trade partners. For the next few days, Rizzo and Minasian can conduct bidding wars, trying to get the best possible package of prospects to accelerate their “reboots.”

The Yankees (no surprise) are reportedly interested in either star, with the Padres and Cardinals said to be best-positioned to bid for Soto, thanks to their strong farm systems (with the Dodgers also in the mix).

Stay tuned. The next 72 hours or so should be interesting—and potentially historic.