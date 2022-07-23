STEVE DeSHAZO: Sports scene will begin heating up shortly

TRIPLE-DIGIT temperatures evoke thoughts of deserts, and that’s what some American sports fans consider the month of July.

With the NBA and NHL playoffs over, baseball in midseason doldrums and the start of football training camps on the horizon, it can seem that way.

If you’re a true aficionado, though, there was plenty to enjoy—and not just Juan Soto’s Home Run Derby title.

Wimbledon produced two outstanding finals, with a new generation of stars stepping up in a bid to succeed some all-time legends. We may never again see an era with the likes of Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but the sport seems to be in good hands.

The U.S. is hosting the world track championships for the first time, and there have been some dazzling performances—and some big surprises, including losses by heavy Norwegian favorites Karsten Warholm in the 400 hurdles and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1,500. You have to be impressed by women’s 400 hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin, who could become the U.S.’s next FloJo.

If you’re a true sports fan, they helped get you through a relatively quiet month. But, like the weather outside, things are about to heat up.

NFL training camps open next week, with the college versions close behind them.

Baseball’s trade deadline arrives on Aug. 2, and the entire sport will be watching to see if the Washington Nationals part ways with Juan Soto because of seemingly irreconcilable differences. The guess here is that it won’t happen, because time is on the team’s side, since Soto can’t walk away for more than two years.

We’re a little more than a month away from NASCAR’s playoffs, as well as the WNBA’s version. This year, local Washington Mystics fans have even more of a rooting interest, thanks to the solid rookie contributions of Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin. And a year after starting 0–15 and finishing 44–76, the Fredericksburg Nationals actually have a chance at making the Carolina League playoffs.

Plus, of course, the high school football season kicks off before Labor Day.

As usual, football is the 500-pound gorilla that dominates American sports, and everything seems less interesting in its offseason.

There will be plenty of on-field intrigue this fall. Does Tom Brady have one more title run left in him at age 45, or was his unretirement a mistake? Did the Rams spend wisely in keeping the band together after their Super Bowl title? Is this the last hurrah for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay?

And in his pivotal third year as coach, can Ron Rivera end the deep malaise in D.C. that Joe Gibbs, Mike Shanahan and Marty Schottenheimer couldn’t?

On the college level, can Alabama avenge its title loss to Georgia, which was hit hard by graduation? And can new coaches Brent Pry and Tony Elliott renovate programs at Virginia Tech and Virginia, respectively, whose fortunes have dipped in recent years?

With all that said, the most interesting stories may come off the field.

Dan Snyder has never looked more vulnerable after more than two decades of erosion of Washington’s proud history. Deshaun Watson faces a potential long NFL suspension—perhaps even a full year—after accusations of sexual misconduct from more than two dozen women.

And college football’s tectonic plates, shaken by last year’s defection of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference and this year’s announced move of UCLA and Southern Cal to the Big Ten, likely haven’t stopped shifting. The only real question is which school will be next to jump ship in search of more revenue before its conference—or perhaps the existing NCAA structure—collapses.

So stay cool and stay tuned. These are some hot topics.