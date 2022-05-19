STEVE DeSHAZO: Sports world offers some rare reasons to cheer

NEGATIVITY is everywhere these days: in politics, social media, even in sports. It’s often easier to criticize someone or something than to offer praise, lest one be called a fanboi (a pejorative term in itself).

This column has pointed out fault often through the years. And there’s still a plethora of issues, from Brittany Griner’s detention in Russia to the rash of suicides among college athlete to the ongoing train wreck that is Daniel Snyder.

But in the spirit of credit where it’s due, today we offer praise for a handful of positive developments in the sports world. We’ve covered the NCAA’s belated decision to let athletes get a piece of the financial pie, but there’s more:

We start with the U.S. Soccer Federation, which finally came to it senses and agreed to pay the men’s and women’s national teams equally after decades of preferential treatment for the guys.

To be honest, this is still a slight to the women, who have been far more successful on an international stage historically. Since 1991, they have won four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, while the men have reached the World Cup quarterfinals only once (in 2002) and missed the 2018 tournament completely.

Still, it’s a good sign that after decades of being undervalued, the the U.S. women are finally on a level financial playing field. And kudos to the U.S. federation for getting on the right side of history, becoming the nation’s first governing body to pay each side equally. Let’s hope that, when appropriate, other groups follow.

Speaking of equality, the NFL’s hiring process for head coaches, general managers and executives has been scandalous.

In a sport where rosters are predominantly Black, few minorities or women have gotten a fair shake, and the originally well-intentioned Rooney Rule has become a laughable formality. Only six of 32 head coaches are minorities.

It may be a tiny step, but the league will hold its inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator at next week’s annual owners meetings in Atlanta.

It’s effectively a meet-and-greet, since nearly every meaningful job vacancy has been long filled. But it is designed to foster familiarity between teams and assistant coaches like Kansas City’s long-overlooked Eric Bieniemy and aides with even lower profiles but strong credentials.

For now, the decision-makers are predominantly white men, and humans are prone to hire people like themselves. But if this gets more feet in the door, it will be worth it.

In a twisted way, it’s also encouraging to see the anger at the Baltimore Orioles for moving back the left field wall at iconic Camden Yards approximately 30 feet and raising it from 7 to 12 feet.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge vented this week when he hit a 399-foot single off the wall that would have been a homer at every other ballpark in the majors, calling it a “travesty” and referring to Camden Yards as a “Create-a-park.” Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini admitted that “no hitters like it, myself included.”

Good. Major league baseball has become nearly unwatchable, largely because most at-bats result either in a homer or a strikeout. The rebuilding Orioles gave up an MLB-high 155 homers at home last season, but this year homers there have dropped from 4.5 percent of plate appearances to 1.8.

If bigger parks and infield shifts cause batters to adjust and result in more entertaining “small-ball” action--singles, stolen bases, strategy--so much the better.

Finally, a tip of the golf cap to Phil Mickelson for declining to defend his PGA Championship this week after trying to lead a heretofore unsuccessful revolt against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson, who last year at age 50 became the oldest major champion, had been one of golf’s most popular and engaging personalities. But his flirtation with a Saudi Arabian-backed challenge to the PGA Tour--even after calling the Saudis “scary mother-(expletives) to get involved with”--made him a pariah.

Perhaps Mickelson’s reported extensive gambling debts prompted him to seek blood money. But given the controversy that would have followed him, it’s probably better for everyone involved for him to stay away, while the focus in Tulsa in on the world’s best golfers.

