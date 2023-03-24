Two of the famous athletes Budd Thalman helped promote made their way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, the Spotsylvania County resident will be recognized there, too.

Thalman, who spent 39 years in sports communications, was chosen this week as one of 17 recipients of the Hall's second annual "Awards of Excellence." The program honors individuals who contributed to the NFL's popularity in behind-the-scenes roles: assistant coaches, trainers, equipment managers, video directors and public relations staff.

He was nominated by Baltimore Ravens PR director Kevin Byrne, a longtime friend. Byrne is another of this year's honorees, along with longtime former Washington head trainer Bubba Tyer. The ceremony will be held June 28–29 in Canton, Ohio.

A native of Wheeling, W.Va., Thalman, 87, served for 13 seasons (1973–86) as the Buffalo Bills' vice president for public relations, in between college stints as sports information director at the U.S. Naval Academy and Penn State.

He was responsible for keeping the sports world informed about the exploits or Roger Staubach with the Midshipmen and O.J. Simpson with the Bills, as well as chronicling Joe Paterno's successes at Penn State.

"I worked with three all-time greats, and they were always tremendous to me," Thalman said on Friday.

Former New York Times columnist Bill Rhoden dubbed Thalman "the father of Heisman hype" for his promotion of Staubach's successful run to the 1963 Heisman Trophy.

Sensing his star quarterback would be in for a sensational senior year, Thalman flooded national media with information that summer to raise Staubach's profile — a process that is commonplace today and has exploded with the advent of social media.

"I sent out a lot of mailings in the preseason, before a lot of things even happened," Thalman said. "He had had a great game against Army in 1962, and we won nine out of 10 games that year and played Texas in the Cotton Bowl for the national championship."

Not only did Staubach get his Heisman, he was pictured on the covers of Time and Sports Illustrated magazines and would have graced the cover of Life as well until those plans were scrapped after the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Thalman still has one of the early Life covers as a collector's item and said he and Staubach still exchange Christmas cards. He's been invited to an upcoming 60-year reunion of that team, which featured not only Staubach but "a lot of generals who went on to do outstanding things."

Thalman loved Annapolis — his wife hails from there — but moved to the NFL in 1973 after the Bills "made me an offer I couldn't refuse," he said. "They doubled my salary and gave me all kinds of benefits."

His first winter in Buffalo saw Simpson break the NFL's single-season rushing record with 2,003 yards, running behind a stellar offensive line known as "The Electric Company." Although the Bills' team success would come later, Thalman worked seven Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls for the NFL's public relations office.

In another bit or fortuitous timing, he joined Penn State's sports information department in 1986, in time for the Lions' epic Orange Bowl national championship victory over Miami. He worked in Happy Valley until retiring in 2001, when he moved to Lee's Hill subdivision.

"I told my wife, 'I've seen a lot of losing at Navy and Buffalo. I want to see some winning,' " he said.

Like Simpson, Paterno experienced tremendous success on the field, but his legacy is tainted by the sexual abuse charges that landed his longtime assistant, Jerry Sandusky, in prison. That's not how Thalman remembers Paterno.

"He was one of the finest people I've ever been around," Thalman said. "He could talk to you about anything: politics, opera, history. He was one of the most educated people I've ever met, and he was great company.

"The tragedy was what happened at the end. He knew nothing about that. He wouldn't have allowed that."