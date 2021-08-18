STEVE DeSHAZO: The only constant in sports is change

Likewise, the NBA’s career scoring leader, Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, was traded to the L.A. Lakers before hitting the prime of his career largely because he was unhappy in Milwaukee. No. 2 on that list is Karl Malone, who also ended up in L.A. after 15 stellar seasons in Utah. No. 3 is LeBron James, for whom the Lakers mark his third employer. (See a pattern here?) And Michael Jordan spent his final two seasons as a Wizard.

Babe Ruth was traded from the cash-strapped Sox to the Yankees before he became baseball’s biggest star, but he returned to Boston at the end of his career to play for the Braves in 1935.

Brady may be the most famous (and successful) NFL player to change teams late in his career—although Aaron Rodgers may challenge that distinction next year. But the game’s best receiver, Jerry Rice, left San Francisco to play four seasons in Oakland and one in Seattle, and career rushing leader Emmitt Smith finished up as an Arizona Cardinal.

Fans of a certain age also cringe at the memory of O.J. Simpson as a 49er, Joe Namath as a Ram, Franco Harris as a Seahawk and, possibly worst of all, Johnny Unitas as a Charger.