STEVE DeSHAZO: The only constant in sports is change

LIONEL MESSI is in Paris. Max Scherzer’s in Los Angeles. And many of us are still getting used to the sight of Tom Brady in Tampa.
Comedian/New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld once quipped that as players come and go: “You’re rooting for clothes, when you get right down to it. We’re screaming about laundry.” That seems to be getting more and more insightful as all-time greats change teams with greater frequency.
Even after the Nationals’ recent estate sale, this area’s fans may not realize just how fortunate they are when it comes to keeping hometown heroes.
Alex Ovechkin recently signed a contract that would keep him in a Capitals uniform for two decades—the same span another Hall of Famer, Darrell Green, wore burgundy and gold. Ryan Zimmerman is playing in his 16th season as a National. A few miles north, Cal Ripken, Jim Palmer and Brooks Robinson played their entire careers in Baltimore before landing in Cooperstown.
But as we’re seeing, they are the exceptions rather than the rule. For several reasons—most of them financial—it’s almost impossible for stars to start and finish their careers in one place.
Need proof? Wayne Gretzky, whose NHL career goals record (894) Ovechkin is chasing, is widely considered the greatest hockey player ever—one any team would be foolish not to keep. He skated for four different NHL franchises.
Likewise, the NBA’s career scoring leader, Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, was traded to the L.A. Lakers before hitting the prime of his career largely because he was unhappy in Milwaukee. No. 2 on that list is Karl Malone, who also ended up in L.A. after 15 stellar seasons in Utah. No. 3 is LeBron James, for whom the Lakers mark his third employer. (See a pattern here?) And Michael Jordan spent his final two seasons as a Wizard.
Babe Ruth was traded from the cash-strapped Sox to the Yankees before he became baseball’s biggest star, but he returned to Boston at the end of his career to play for the Braves in 1935.
Brady may be the most famous (and successful) NFL player to change teams late in his career—although Aaron Rodgers may challenge that distinction next year. But the game’s best receiver, Jerry Rice, left San Francisco to play four seasons in Oakland and one in Seattle, and career rushing leader Emmitt Smith finished up as an Arizona Cardinal.
Fans of a certain age also cringe at the memory of O.J. Simpson as a 49er, Joe Namath as a Ram, Franco Harris as a Seahawk and, possibly worst of all, Johnny Unitas as a Charger.
Most of those moves came when aging athletes refused to accept the sad fact that their prime was well behind them. More recently, stars either can take advantage of free agency or fall victim of salary caps.
Barcelona’s reported financial mismanagement, exacerbated by plummeting revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to re-sign Messi after 17 seasons and 474 goals.
The Nationals already watched Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon walk away in recent years. Then, Scherzer and Trea Turner fell victim to Washington’s struggles on the field and the need to rebuild a floundering, neglected farm system that fans, the depths of which Fredericksburg fans got to see first-hand.
The Wizards traded away John Wall a year ago and Russell Westbrook last month because it didn’t make sense to pay astronomical salaries for a sub-.500 team. Tommy Sheppard soon may face a similar decision on Bradley Beal—if he doesn’t bolt in free agency first.
And Washington Football Team fans should enjoy the wealth of young talent currently practicing in Ashburn. Ron Rivera wisely kept Jonathan Allen in the fold, but it will take some creativity to fit Brandon Scherff, Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Terry McLaurin under the salary cap when their rookie contracts expire—especially if Rivera goes into the market for a franchise quarterback next offseason.
Yes, there still are some one-team all-time greats: Ben Roethlisberger and Larry Fitzgerald in football, Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw in baseball, Steph Curry in basketball, and Ovechkin in hockey. It would be nice if young stars like Patrick Mahomes and Giannis Antetokoumpo put down roots.
But don’t be surprised if they don’t. As Seinfeld said, you may end up pledging allegiance to laundry.
