STEVE DeSHAZO: This season, Virginia has options—both the play and the personnel

It certainly helps to have pieces like Thompson, of whom Mendenhall said, “There might not be a player on our team more vital to what we do because of all the things he can do.”

Or the 6-foot-7 Woods, himself a former quarterback, who caught a 31-yard seam route from Armstrong on the game’s first play from scrimmage and a 32-yard TD three snaps later. Woods is still adjusting to Virginia’s tempo and was slowed by cramps in an opening win over William & Mary, but poses a decided matchup advantage.

“I’m glad to see someone else have to guard [Woods],” said Virginia linebacker Noah Taylor, who has tried to do so in practice. “A cornerback is going to be too small, and a linebacker is going to be too slow.”

And it’s worth mentioning that Virginia’s most dynamic receiver in 2020, sophomore Lavell Davis Jr., will miss the season with a torn ACL.

Armstrong spent a few minutes in the injury tent after taking a shot to the knee after catching Wicks’ pass, but didn’t miss any snaps. Losing him would certainly hurt the Cavaliers, but having Thompson behind (and sometimes alongside) him means it wouldn’t be devastating.