STEVE DeSHAZO: Transfer of power already well underway in college athletics

JORDAN ADDISON wasn’t a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, and if you’re not a football fanatic, you may not even be familiar with his name,

But he could become the face of the seismic upheaval in college sports, and football specifically.

Addison is very good at what he does. He won the Biletnikoff Trophy as the nation’s top receiver last fall, when he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns to help Pittsburgh win the Atlantic Coast Conference title. (Full disclosure: I’m a voter for that award, and Addison got my vote.)

It’s Addison’s off-field actions over the past couple of weeks, though, that could have the most profound and lasting effect.

Like thousands of other athletes, Addison has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, meaning he’s free to play anywhere this fall. He hasn’t ruled out returning to Pitt, but the graduation of star quarterback Kenny Pickett (drafted in the first round by the crosstown Steelers last week) probably dims those odds.

According to the rumor mill, there’s a high-stakes bidding war for Addison’s services, with three of the sport’s biggest brands (Southern Cal, Alabama and Texas) leading the charge. The Trojans are considered the favorites, thanks to Addison’s longtime friendship with quarterback Caleb Williams (who also entered the portal and followed coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to L.A.).

There are reports of an estimated $2 million Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) package in the works for Addison if he chooses USC, which is all kosher under a better-late-than-never NCAA rules change. It’s not hard to imagine businesses around Austin and Tuscaloosa lining up to try to match that figure if it’s true.

If you don’t see where this is going, you’re not paying attention.

If they haven’t done so already, college football’s behemoths will soon decide that they don’t need the NCAA at all. They’ll secede and form their own conglomerate, free to compensate their athletes directly rather than relying on businesses to do so.

For decades, the NCAA succeeded in its quest to preserve its antiquated ideal of “amateurism” for its “student-athletes,” while lining the pockets of administrators and coaches as interest in college sports mushroomed.

Finally, the unpaid labor wised up and began pushing for compensation. And after years of lawsuits, even the Supreme Court realized that athletes deserve a cut of the billion-dollar pie, even if it’s technically not pay for play.

That’s one SCOTUS decision that hasn’t touched off outrage--at least outside NCAA headquarters. Mark Emmert recently announced his plans to retire as NCAA president after a dozen embattled years, essentially throwing up his hands as the financial levee breaks.

It’s hard to fault athletes for getting what they can, especially after going virtually unrewarded for so long. To be fair, a college scholarship is an incredibly valuable entity, if used correctly. But when athletes help fill stands, sell replica jerseys and generate billions in TV revenue without getting a taste of the action, something’s amiss.

And some will go too far. Last week, University of Miami basketball player Isaiah Wong threatened to transfer if his NIL package weren’t increased “to reflect that he was a team leader of an Elite Eight team,” according to his NIL agent, Adam Papas.

Someone called Wong’s bluff, and he didn’t enter the portal, even though his NIL compensation remains constant (for now, at least).

By refusing to adapt with the time, the NCAA brought this upon itself. The compensation numbers seem staggering only because they were at zero so recently.

College sports’ playing field has never been completely level. Since they began, only a small number of schools have been able to recruit truly elite athletes.

Increased cable money has allowed surprise Final Four basketball teams like George Mason, VCU, Butler and Loyola-Chicago, or for Cincinnati to crash the 2021 College Football Playoff. But as noble and overdue as it is, NIL will only widen the gap between the haves and have-nots.

And don’t be surprised if the big boys (and girls) decide very soon that the NCAA isn’t even a necessary evil anymore.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.