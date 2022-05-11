STEVE DeSHAZO: Virginia is now a softball state

SINCERE apologies to those still basking in Virginia’s 2019 NCAA men’s basketball title, or Virginia Tech’s still-fresh 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament crown.

Same to fans hoping Virginia can win a third straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship. Or to those celebrating the rise of James Madison and Liberty football while wondering if new coaches can restore the Cavaliers and Hokies to prominence.

To all of you, though, take a back seat. The Commonwealth is now a softball state.

We got a taste of it last summer, when JMU crashed the Women’s College World Series for the first time behind the pitching exploits of Oddici Alexander. The Dukes were the story of the tournament, especially when they tested eventual champion Oklahoma like no one else in the nation could.

Alas, JMU won’t have a chance at a reprise. Alexander graduated (and is now playing professionally). And the tragic case of her former catcher, Lauren Bernett, whose recent death has been ruled a suicide, properly prompted the Dukes to cancel the remainder of their 2022 season.

While we send sympathy to Harrisonburg, the state’s mantle has been taken up by Virginia Tech. The Hokies (40-6) enter this weekend’s ACC tournament ranked second in the nation and have set their sights on winning the school’s first NCAA team title in any sport.

It won’t be easy; defending champion Oklahoma is 48-1 and has outscored its opponents by a combined 455 runs to 41. The Sooners look like the 21st-century version of UCLA basketball under John Wooden or North Carolina women’s soccer under Anson Dorrance.

None of that should diminish the Hokies’ accomplishments. Coach Pete D’Amour’s team saw 11 players chosen to the all-ACC first, second or third teams on Wednesday, including first-team pitchers Keely Rochard and Emma Lemley.

Lemley boasts a 1.67 ERA; Rochard’s is 1.76. Tech’s lineup includes five starters with on-base percentages of .400 or better, and the Hokies have committed just 32 errors in 46 games. That’s a recipe for success.

Waiting their turn on a veteran roster are a couple of former North Stafford High School standouts: redshirt freshman Jenna Pearson and true freshman Alison Carter, last year’s All-Area player of the year.

The Hokies aren’t alone in representing Virginia, though. Christopher Newport is ranked first in Division III and takes a 37-1 record into the NCAA tournament, which begins Friday.

All eight CNU position players are batting .350 or better, including Louisa High School graduate Sarah Proctor (.410). Senior infielder Kaitlyn Hasty leads the nation with 18 home runs, and tag-team pitchers Kate Alger and Jamie Martin both boast ERAs under 1.00.

Also on the Captains’ roster are former local standouts Caroline Pollock (Mountain View) and Brenna Morefield (Massaponax).

CNU’s program has had to keep up with neighboring Virginia Wesleyan, which won NCAA titles in 2018 and 2021 and is fresh off an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament title as it seeks a repeat.

Like CNU, Randolph-Macon (32-9) is hosting an NCAA regional this weekend, with senior Sami Davidson (Brooke Point) as its catcher.

And at the Division II level, Riverbend graduate Hannah Marsteller leads Shippensburg (Pa.) State into this weekend’s NCAA first round. The reigning national player of the year leads Division II in batting average (.513) and ranks second in on-base percentage (.575), fourth in slugging (.942) and eighth with 17 homers.

The nationally ranked baseball teams from Virginia Tech and Virginia soon will have their chances to shine in the postseason. But for now, the Commonwealth’s women have the spotlight.

