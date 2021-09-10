STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington Football Team should be better, but will it be good enough?

HOW DO you measure success?
Anyone who has watched the Washington Football Team for any length of time knows its metrics don’t always match those of the general public.
Who can forget former team president Bruce Allen’s infamous 2015 claim that “We’re winning off the field”? And Daniel Snyder routinely seems more interested in dominating free agency and squeezing every possible penny from a long-suffering fan base (one that once included himself) than in division titles.
Of course, when you post eight winning seasons in 28 years, you look to spin the conversation away from the facts.
Which brings us to Washington’s 2021 season, set to kick off on Sunday when the L.A. Chargers visit FedEx Field. September expectations are always high in every city—even in Houston, where the scandal-plagued Texans would face relegation if the NFL were like British soccer.
Barring a COVID outbreak, there’s no reason why Ron Rivera shouldn’t field a better team this fall than he did a year ago, when Washington was the least of all evils in the putrid NFC East and won the division with a 7–9 record.
Rivera has continued the team’s surprising recent tradition of (generally) smart drafting, focusing on both lines, particularly the defensive side. He has identified talented young offensive players like Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson and put them in position to succeed. They figure to be even more productive in a second season under coordinator Scott Turner.
That’s in part because, unlike last season, Rivera clearly has his quarterback of the present, if not the future, in Ryan Fitzpatrick. With young bucks Chase Young, Montez Sweat and rookie linebacker Jamin Davis, Washington’s defense has the talent to be dominant.
And while Thursday night proved Dak Prescott’s return clearly makes the Dallas Cowboys better—and Saquon Barkley’s recovery should do the same for the New York Giants—no one is confusing the NFC East with the 1980s version of the powerhouse division that featured Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells and Jimmy Johnson on the sidelines.
So Washington fans should expect a second straight division title, right?
Well, as anyone watching the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick run a 40-yard dash might say, not so fast. Rivera’s team has a lot of history to overcome.
First, no NFC East champion has repeated since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight titles from 2001–04. Second, Washington hasn’t made the playoffs in consecutive years since 1991–92, the final two seasons of Gibbs’ spectacular first tenure with the team.
Let’s not forget that in 16 previous peripatetic seasons, Fitzgerald has yet to participate in a playoff game. His beard and his wit have endeared him to teammates, coaches and the media, but that can all be undone with a couple of untimely interceptions.
Most importantly, the path is daunting.
A year ago, Washington enjoyed the fruits of a last-place schedule and won the division while defeating exactly one team (Pittsburgh) that finished over .500. This time, Rivera’s team faces five of the other seven defending division champions, plus reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay and Tom Brady. A three-game October stretch that features games against the Saints, Chiefs and Packers is particularly brutal.
An NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint, but the first five days will tell us a lot. Washington opens with two home games against teams (the Chargers and Giants) who won a combined 13 games a year ago. Anything less than a split will put Rivera’s team in catchup mode against a gauntlet of a schedule. As former coach George Allen (Bruce’s far more successful father) once famously said, “The future is now.”
One saving grace is that Washington’s final five games come against division rivals. If Rivera’s team still has a pulse after visiting Las Vegas on Dec. 5, that scheduling quirk could be interesting.
The guess here is a better product on the field and a slightly improved record (8–9 in the new 17-game schedule), but no repeat playoff berth. Whether that represents progress is a matter for debate.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443