STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington Football Team should be better, but will it be good enough?

HOW DO you measure success?

Anyone who has watched the Washington Football Team for any length of time knows its metrics don’t always match those of the general public.

Who can forget former team president Bruce Allen’s infamous 2015 claim that “We’re winning off the field”? And Daniel Snyder routinely seems more interested in dominating free agency and squeezing every possible penny from a long-suffering fan base (one that once included himself) than in division titles.

Of course, when you post eight winning seasons in 28 years, you look to spin the conversation away from the facts.

Which brings us to Washington’s 2021 season, set to kick off on Sunday when the L.A. Chargers visit FedEx Field. September expectations are always high in every city—even in Houston, where the scandal-plagued Texans would face relegation if the NFL were like British soccer.

Barring a COVID outbreak, there’s no reason why Ron Rivera shouldn’t field a better team this fall than he did a year ago, when Washington was the least of all evils in the putrid NFC East and won the division with a 7–9 record.