STEVE DeSHAZO: When it comes to football playoffs, bigger isn't better

Now look at the NFL, which expanded its postseason field to seven teams per conference in 2020 and added a first-ever Monday night playoff game this week. The result of this transparent money grab was four first-round yawners and exactly two compelling games.

Las Vegas and Cincinnati, two teams with no recent playoff history, played an entertaining contest Saturday, with the Raiders reaching the red zone in the final minute before falling short. A day later, the Dallas Cowboys did the most Cowboys thing since Tony Romo botched a field goal snap in the 2006 playoffs, watching the clock run out after Dak Prescott ran a quarterback draw with no timeouts against the 49ers.

Other than that, the first round was mind-numbing, with none of the other games decided by fewer than 16 points. Even Ben Roethlisberger, who got to make one final playoff appearance, admitted last week that his 9-7-1 Steelers had no real chance to beat Kansas City.

We truly could have started with this week’s conference semifinals (49ers at Buccaneers, Rams at Packers, Bengals at Titans and, especially, Bills at Chiefs) and been just as entertained.