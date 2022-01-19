STEVE DeSHAZO: When it comes to football playoffs, bigger isn't better

CONTRARY TO what any advertising representative, car salesman or restaurant server tells you, bigger isn’t always better.
That sentiment applies to football playoffs, as well.
When new Atlantic Coast Conference conference commissioner Jim Phillips told reporters last week that the College Football Playoff isn’t likely to expand from its current four-team setup before 2024, the news produced moans and groans. But--and it’s hard to say this about anything done by college sports administrators--he’s right.
Be honest. Were there more than four teams that deserved a shot at a national championship this past season? The only FBS program that finished with one loss and didn’t make the four-team tournament was Louisiana, and there were few complains coming out of the bayou.
Plus, as usual, both playoff semifinals were duds. The season’s feel-good team, Cincinnati, earned its shot at Alabama and absorbed a 27-6 drubbing, just hours before Georgia thumped Michigan 34-11. That left the Tide and Bulldogs to meet in a national championship game that 100 percent of the nation could have predicted in August.
Adding another playoff round with two or four more good-but-not-great teams likely wouldn’t have influenced the ultimate outcome. It only would have lined the pockets of athletic departments--which is why you can bet it will happen sooner than later.
Now look at the NFL, which expanded its postseason field to seven teams per conference in 2020 and added a first-ever Monday night playoff game this week. The result of this transparent money grab was four first-round yawners and exactly two compelling games.
Las Vegas and Cincinnati, two teams with no recent playoff history, played an entertaining contest Saturday, with the Raiders reaching the red zone in the final minute before falling short. A day later, the Dallas Cowboys did the most Cowboys thing since Tony Romo botched a field goal snap in the 2006 playoffs, watching the clock run out after Dak Prescott ran a quarterback draw with no timeouts against the 49ers.
Other than that, the first round was mind-numbing, with none of the other games decided by fewer than 16 points. Even Ben Roethlisberger, who got to make one final playoff appearance, admitted last week that his 9-7-1 Steelers had no real chance to beat Kansas City.
We truly could have started with this week’s conference semifinals (49ers at Buccaneers, Rams at Packers, Bengals at Titans and, especially, Bills at Chiefs) and been just as entertained.
The Virginia High School League should take notice. In the 2021 season, there were 92 first-round playoff games. Higher-seeded teams won 69 of them (75 percent). Of the 23 “upsets,” 15 were by No. 5 seeds over No. 4 seeds in what were essentially coin-flip games.
The largely unnecessary first round gave us scores like Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7; Freedom (Prince William) 63, Forest Park 0; Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0; and Nottoway 67, Randolph-Henry 6. Did the players on those losing teams feel they had a successful season when it ended that way?
It was especially galling considering the pandemic and the fact that most of those players had already suited up for 6-10 games in the spring. That’s a big toll on young, still-developing bodies.
(And by the way, the VHSL playoffs were half the size in the abbreviated spring season, and there weren’t many complaints.)
Blowouts do occur in every round of the postseason, but they’re far more prevalent early on. It would be nice if we could skip right to the intriguing games.
But as long as money trumps worthiness, we’ll get a lot of uninteresting playoff contests.
