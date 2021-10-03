STEVE DeSHAZO: With season over, Nats must acknowledge they're in a rebuild, and then sign Soto

There’s no guarantee that Strasburg, who’s now 33 and has one victory in the past two seasons, will ever be his dynamic self again. It would be nice, but the Nationals are delusional if they’re counting on it. They have to assume he won’t return to form and make contingency plans—although Strasburg’s $175 million contract could be an albatross as they try to improve through free agency.

And that’s what it’s going to take to expedite the renaissance: big-league-ready players from outside the organization. The Nationals did replenish a neglected farm system with the fruits of their July selloff—catcher Keibert Ruiz, outfielder Lane Thomas and right-hander Josiah Gray look like keepers—but they’re hardly enough to resurrect this faltering franchise. Aside from Soto, Josh Bell, promising second baseman Luis Garcia and past-his-prime Ryan Zimmerman, this roster doesn’t contain much proven talent.

Priority No. 1 for Rizzo and the Lerner family, though, must be signing Juan Soto to a long-term contract. That’s the only possible sign to the rest of the baseball world that the Nationals are serious about contending again soon.