STEVE DeSHAZO: With season over, Nats must acknowledge they're in a rebuild, and then sign Soto

ONEW COULD BE a fluke. Two could be a coincidence. Any more than that is a trend.
If consecutive last-place finishes in the National League East don’t convince the Washington Nationals that it’s time for urgency, it’s hard to imagine what would.
Sure, they could shrug off last year’s tepid 26–34 title defense to the oddity of a pandemic- and injury-plagued season, but there’s no explaining away this year’s 64–97 train wreck—their most losses since 2009.
That 103-loss season allowed general manager Mike Rizzo to draft Stephen Strasburg first overall, starting a shrewd construction process that also landed Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon by draft, Trea Turner by trade, Max Scherzer by free agency and Juan Soto through international scouting. It delivered four division titles in a six-year span and, of course, the 2019 World Series.
Staying on top, though, isn’t easy, and the Nationals’ foundation (built on superior starting pitching) crumbled. Neither the oft-injured Strasburg nor Patrick Corbin (9–16 with a 5.82 ERA this year) has been the same since shouldering an extensive 2019 postseason workload. Rizzo finally acknowledged as much with his trade deadline fire sale in July.
Rizzo called it a “reset,” not a rebuild, and promised that the Nationals wouldn’t be down for long. But who can be sure of that?
There’s no guarantee that Strasburg, who’s now 33 and has one victory in the past two seasons, will ever be his dynamic self again. It would be nice, but the Nationals are delusional if they’re counting on it. They have to assume he won’t return to form and make contingency plans—although Strasburg’s $175 million contract could be an albatross as they try to improve through free agency.
And that’s what it’s going to take to expedite the renaissance: big-league-ready players from outside the organization. The Nationals did replenish a neglected farm system with the fruits of their July selloff—catcher Keibert Ruiz, outfielder Lane Thomas and right-hander Josiah Gray look like keepers—but they’re hardly enough to resurrect this faltering franchise. Aside from Soto, Josh Bell, promising second baseman Luis Garcia and past-his-prime Ryan Zimmerman, this roster doesn’t contain much proven talent.
Priority No. 1 for Rizzo and the Lerner family, though, must be signing Juan Soto to a long-term contract. That’s the only possible sign to the rest of the baseball world that the Nationals are serious about contending again soon.
Still just 22, Soto looks like a generational player. His early numbers compare well to those of Hall of Famers such as Ted Williams—and this is in an era where pitching dominates. Soto’s batting eye, his maturity, his personality all scream “franchise player.” And this is a franchise that has let star players like Harper, Rendon, Ian Desmond and Jordan Zimmermann leave via free agency (usually to less success elsewhere).
Soto was the one player who was off limits at the trade deadline. That’s a strong statement, but an even stronger one would be locking him up sooner than later.
Soto is under Washington’s control for four more seasons before he can become an unrestricted free agent, but rewarding him now would expedite what could otherwise be a lengthy rebuild. It would signal to other free agents that (including Scherzer, who raved about his time in D.C.) that the Nationals don’t intend to be doormats for long.
Even if the Nationals do sign Soto, though, that’s no guarantee of a quick rebuild. Just ask the Angels, who committed $426 million to the game’s best player, Mike Trout and surrounded him with Albert Pujols, Rendon and baseball’s newest phenom, Shohei Otani—and still haven’t made the playoffs since 2014.
It will require plenty of dollars, some wise decisions and a fair amount of good fortune for the Nationals to climb back into contention quickly. They’ve taken a couple of prudent steps, but there’s much left to do. And it starts with Soto.
