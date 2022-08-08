STEVE DeSHAZO: With young talent, Nationals can see hope in the distant future

Doom and gloom have been the prevailing sentiments around the Washington Nationals, not only for the past few weeks but really since the last shred of tickertape was picked up after their 2019 World Series parade.

Who knew that a pandemic that canceled two-thirds of the following season and prevented a ring celebration would be just the first knell in a historic downfall? Injuries, poor play and a massive selloff of veteran (and youthful) talent have taken the Nationals from the apex to nadir in less than three years.

In the interest of fairness and balance, today we’ll discuss a glimmer of hope for a franchise that desperately needs one. (And no, it’s not that Juan Soto’s new team, the San Diego Padres, were swept by the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.)

We’ll start with the fact that the Fredericksburg Nationals have a comfortable 6½-game lead in the Carolina League’s North Division standings with five weeks to play. While winning isn’t the highest priority in the minor leagues (especially in the lower levels), hosting a playoff game in its second season would be quite an achievement for a team that lost its first 15 games just a year ago.

More importantly, Baseball America magazine came out with its updated Major League Baseball top 100 prospect ratings on Monday. The Nationals are well-represented, with five of the top 55 players on the list: shortstop C.J. Abrams (No. 11); outfielders Robert Hassell III (25), James Wood (39) and Elijah Green (52); and pitcher Cade Cavalli (55).

It’s worth noting that a month ago, only Cavalli was a member of the Nationals organization. Green was their first-round draft pick, and Abrams, Hassell and Wood (who will make his FredNats home debut Tuesday night against Augusta) all came East in the Soto trade.

Reality check: None of this guarantees anything. Baseball’s history is littered with can’t-miss prospects who missed. Danny Goodwin was drafted No. 1 overall twice (in 1971 and ‘75) and barely made a ripple in the majors. Pitchers David Clyde and Brien Taylor never lived up to massive hype.

The Nationals’ recent history with player development is somewhat spotty, as well. Sure, first-round picks Stephen Strasburg, Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon became All-Stars, but none is currently on the active roster.

And infielder Carter Kieboom (currently recovering from Tommy John surgery after a career full of fits and starts) is the team’s most recent first-round pick to make any impact in the big leagues. And he was chosen six years ago.

So the Nationals must do a better job of developing the young talent they have. It helps, though, to have elite talent in the minors, and after ranking dead last in Baseball America’s farm system review just two years ago, Washington finally does have some youngsters worth watching.

With a 100-loss season virtually guaranteed, there’s absolutely no use in rushing any of them up to the majors–not even Cavalli, who is shining at Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals would be wise to give all of their young talent time to play, learn and earn their promotions.

Keep in mind that the Baltimore Orioles are only now seeing the fruits of a similar rebuilding philosophy, five years after they adopted it. So, barring a huge free-agent spending spree by new ownership, 2025 seems like a reasonable goal for a return to competitive status.

But by building around the aforementioned youngsters—plus a possible No. 1 overall pick next summer and promising current FredNats like shortstop Brady House and pitcher Jackson Rutledge–the Nationals could give their patient fans reason for hope.

At the moment, it’s all they’ve got.