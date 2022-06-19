STEVE DeSHAZO: ZImmerman's ceremony shows D.C.'s prime is past

DESERVED AS it was, Ryan Zimmerman’s jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday only reinforced how bleak the current landscape is for Washington’s major professional franchises.

Underlying all the nostalgia and fond memories of Zimmerman’s 16 seasons as face of a once-proud franchise was the realty that the current Nationals stink, with no hope of what general manager Mike Rizzo once optimistically called a quick “reboot.”

After Saturday’s ceremony, Zimmerman’s former teammates lost their eighth straight game and now hold the National League’s worst record (24–46), even after Sunday’s 9–3 win over the Phillies. With Juan Soto struggling and Stephen Strasburg likely to pitch in Fredericksburg again before he toes a major league rubber, there’s no relief in sight for a franchise that could be sold before the 2023 season begins.

On the same day that Zimmerman was honored, Bradley Beal declined to commit to staying with the Wizards. Like Zimmerman, Beal has played his entire distinguished career with the franchise that drafted him, but he can opt out of the final season of his contract, and his understandable silence spoke volumes.

“My situation? Crazy. Probably,” was as far as he would go.

That doesn’t inspire confidence. The Wizards are a mediocre team with Beal. Just think how bad they might be without him.

Same goes for the Commanders, who have multiple serious off-field issues and one huge one between the lines: re-signing Terry McLaurin. The popular and productive receiver skipped last week’s minicamp, standard procedure for star players negotiating new contracts.

There’s no huge urgency to get a deal done before training camp opens late next month. But the Super Bowl champion Rams just re-upped two of their best players, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. Until the Commanders do the same with McLaurin, it reflects even more poorly on a franchise that’s dealing with investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety, that’s gaining little traction on a new stadium and just fined its defensive coordinator $100,000 for controversial comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Then there are the Capitals, who announced over the weekend that top-line center Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip surgery Friday that will require “a lengthy recovery process.” This is an aging team whose star player, Alex Ovechkin, turns 37 before next season and will begin the season without winger Tom Wilson, recovering from ACL surgery in May.

It’s now been four years since the Capitals hoisted the Stanley Cup, with four straight subsequent first-round playoff losses. The Nationals are headed for a fourth straight losing season since winning the World Series.

Those memories will soon cease to be the recent past. But they’re downright fresh compared to the Commanders, whose last title came after the 1990 season and whose last playoff victory was in January 2006. Or the Wizards, whose sole NBA championship came in 1978. (It’s been so long that both teams have changed nicknames since then.)

Only one Major League Soccer team has fewer points than D.C. United (4–8–2), which is winless in its last five matches and last won a title in 2004—the same year that Stafford County resident Jackson Hopkins, now a reserve forward, was born.

The area’s best hope is clearly the Mystics. But they have come back to earth after a strong start, and their chances for a second WNBA title in four seasons clearly rest with Elena Delle Donne’s surgically repaired back.

And this spate of gloom doesn’t even include last week’s decision to exclude D.C. from hosting even a single match during the 2026 World Cup, a huge slap in the face that reflected the dump that FedEx Field has become.

Like United, the Mystics have a promising young player (Shakira Austin) that makes them even more interesting to Fredericksburg-area fans. Jackson and Austin will probably be integral to their respective teams’ rebuilding efforts.

But they’re unlikely to change things alone. It will take smart decision-making, patience and probably some good fortune for any of D.C.’s teams to contend again soon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.