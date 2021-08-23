Surles earns first career win at Dominion Raceway

Kayla Surles has been racing in the Alcova Mortgage Modified Division at Dominion Raceway since 2019. Bad luck, mechanical issues, racing incidents and just poor timing conspired to deny her until Saturday, when everything fell right and she drove away for her first career victory.

Surles was fourth-fastest in qualifying but started second following the redraw. She took the lead eight laps in after a caution flag and held it the rest of the way, despite another caution with 23 laps to go that bunched the field back up. Rounding out the top three were Chris Humblet and Mike Rudy.

“That first one is always the hardest to get,” Surles said, “so [I’m] really glad we got it knocked out of the way and hopefully we can win a few more and come up through and make it a multi-car battle for the championship.”

The Truckin Thunder Virginia Racer division ran twin 35 lap features and Ryan Matthews and Chris Donnelly split the checkered flags. In the first feature, Matthews started sixth after winning the pole, but it took him only six laps to get out front and take the win. Eddie Slagle finished second and Mike Ganoe third.