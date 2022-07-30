Swimming: Caroline Orcas break records competing as a family; place two in RSL finals

Sports has always had a way to bring families and friends together. One team that has embodied bringing people together this summer is the Caroline Orcas.

The Orcas were founded in 2016, making it one of the newest teams within the Rappahannock Swim League.

Since then, the team now boasts 94 competitors and this season 28 records were broken by swimmers in all age groups. The Orcas placed second overall in Saturday’s RSL finals meet at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center in Stafford.

“The swimmers swam phenomenal,” said head coach Brooke Burtt. “They left it all in the pool like they always do.”

One of those record-breakers is 9-year-old Alexis Rasnick, who also placed first in two of her events and placed second in the rest.

“(It feels) awesome,” Rasnick said. “(I like) that we all swim together and we cheer and support each other.”

Nyah Coleman was this season’s recipient of the Ken Novell award. Each team nominates a swimmer it considers to be its ambassador of good sportsmanship. The award was created in accordance with the tradition of the RSL to promote competition and good sportsmanship.

“I was surprised but I was definitely really excited,” Coleman said. “It felt really good because I try my hardest to help others, but getting that was a bonus.”

Burtt has also been able to coach and be supported by father–daughter duo Shawn and Gracen Kelley. Gracen has been swimming for the Orcas since 2016.

“The more I swam, the more he got into it and it was nice to know that he’s there and he loves it as much as I do,” she said.

Before accepting the position, Shawn Kelley was already involved with the Orcas by volunteering in different aspects of the swim meets, even officiating some races.

“There were so many volunteer positions that were needed, so I have done close to everything on the team,” he said. “I’ve been an official, ran meets, I’ve been a timer and everything.”

On Saturday, Gracen swam in her final RSL race before leaving for college to swim at Bridgewater College.

“It’s crazy for me because going into Orcas I did not want to swim and now I love it more than anything,” she said. “I’m so sad to be leaving because it’s my favorite thing to do.”

Gracen not only got to swim this year, but she also got to coach the younger swimmers alongside her father.

“It is wonderful to see her take the spark that she has and spread it,” he said.

During the finals, Kelley placed third in two of her swim events.

Even though this is her last meet as a swimmer, Gracen plans to return to continue coaching the Orcas and hopes to one day become the Orcas head coach.