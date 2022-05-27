The minors: Arias leads hit parade as FredNats rout Red Sox

ARIAS LEADS HIT PARADE

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Andry Arias clubbed an early two-run home run to send the Fredericksburg Nationals on their way to a 12–1 drubbing of the visiting Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Arias also doubled, singled and drove in four runs altogether. His two-run clout in the first inning gave FredNats starter Rodney Theophile (4–1) all the runs he would need to earn the victory. Theophile went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on three runs and two walks while striking out four.

Brandon Boissiere drove in two runs while Jacob Young and Jeremy De La Rosa had three hits each.

The teams played late Friday night. They’ll continue the series Saturday at 6:05 p.m., with Andry Lara (1–2) taking the hill for the FredNats.