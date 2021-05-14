The minors: FredNats' early struggles mount

A first Delmarva Shorebird run scored on a hit by pitch forewarned the Fredericksburg Nationals that it was going to be another long, losing night Friday at their new ballpark. And it was.

The Shoreboards jumped on FredNats starter Rodney Theophile for three first-inning runs, which were plenty for Delmarva starter Noah Denoyer and first reliever Xavier Moore (1–1). The two hurlers combined for 15 strikeouts to lead the Shorebirds to a 6–1 victory, their third straight win in the series.

With the loss, the FredNats’ season-opening losing streak reached double-digits at 0–10.

The lone FredNats run came from J.T. Arruda’s home run over the left-field fence in the third inning.

The Shorebirds were powered by Jordan Westburg, who connected off reliever Melvin Pena for a two-run homer in the ninth inning. Westburg drove in a run with an earlier single.

Theophile (0–1) took the loss. The FredNats will try to earn that elusive first win when the home series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.