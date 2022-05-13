The Minors: FredNats fall in extra innings to Cannon Ballers

Kannapolis used two back-to-back run-scoring singles to break open a 4–4 tie in the 11th inning, and the visiting Cannon Ballers held off a FredNats' rally in the bottom of the frame to post a 6–5 victory on Thursday night.

Jeremy De La Rosa's double drove in Jacob Young to bring the FredNats one run from extending the extra-inning game, but Cannon Ballers reliever Adisyn Coffey (2–1) fanned Leandro Emilani and popped-up Branden Boissier to end the game.

Viandel Pena and Geraldi Diaz each drove in two runs for the FredNats. Reliever Riggs Threadgill (3–1) took the loss.

After Friday's late game, the FredNats (18–11) will host the Cannon Ballers on Saturday night, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Andry Lara (0–2) will start for Fredericksburg.