 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Minors: FredNats fall in extra innings to Cannon Ballers

  • 0

Kannapolis used two back-to-back run-scoring singles to break open a 4–4 tie in the 11th inning, and the visiting Cannon Ballers held off a FredNats' rally in the bottom of the frame to post a 6–5 victory on Thursday night.

Jeremy De La Rosa's double drove in Jacob Young to bring the FredNats one run from extending the extra-inning game, but Cannon Ballers reliever Adisyn Coffey (2–1) fanned Leandro Emilani and popped-up Branden Boissier to end the game.

Viandel Pena and Geraldi Diaz each drove in two runs for the FredNats. Reliever Riggs Threadgill (3–1) took the loss.

After Friday's late game, the FredNats (18–11) will host the Cannon Ballers on Saturday night, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Andry Lara (0–2) will start for Fredericksburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert