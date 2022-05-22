The minors: FredNats fall in series finale to Shorebirds

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A six-run third inning put Delmarva in control, and the Shorebirds coasted to an 11–4 victory Sunday to close out a six-game Carolina League series with the Fredericksburg Nationals.

FredNats starter Brendan Collins (2–1) was solid for two innings, but the Shorebirds pounded him in the next frame, recording a two-run home run and a pair of run-scoring doubles.

Leandro Emiliani hit his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot, and Jacob Young drove in two runs with a triple and a single and scored on a throwing error f0r the FredNats (20–18), who will begin a six-game home series with Salem on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Jacob Young hit a two-run triple to put the FredNats ahead early, Sammy Infante hit two solo home runs and Andry Lara (1–2) pitching five innings of two-run ball as Fredericksburg won 5–4. Jose Ferrer earned his second save.