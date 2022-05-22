 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The minors: FredNats fall in series finale to Shorebirds

  • 0

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A six-run third inning put Delmarva in control, and the Shorebirds coasted to an 11–4 victory Sunday to close out a six-game Carolina League series with the Fredericksburg Nationals.

FredNats starter Brendan Collins (2–1) was solid for two innings, but the Shorebirds pounded him in the next frame, recording a two-run home run and a pair of run-scoring doubles.

Leandro Emiliani hit his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot, and Jacob Young drove in two runs with a triple and a single and scored on a throwing error f0r the FredNats (20–18), who will begin a six-game home series with Salem on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Jacob Young hit a two-run triple to put the FredNats ahead early, Sammy Infante hit two solo home runs and Andry Lara (1–2) pitching five innings of two-run ball as Fredericksburg won 5–4. Jose Ferrer earned his second save.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert