The minors: FredNats' losing streak continues as late rally against Delmarva comes up short

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The 0–10 Fredericksburg Nationals entered Sunday hoping a change of game time would change their fortunes. But even with an afternoon contest, the team remains out of luck, as Delmarva put out a late rally and earned a 6–4 victory.

The Shorebirds used Mason Janvrin’s two-run home run and 4 1/3 solid pitching from starter Griffin McLarty to take an early 2–0 lead.

The FredNats showed life in shaking off Saturday’s 13–2 blowout loss by tying the Shorebirds in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Landon Dieterich scored on a wild pitch by Shorebirds reliever Jensen Elliott. Viandel Pena followed up by driving in Jose Sanchez with a single, knotting the game at 2–2.

The game remained tied for two more innings before Delmarva’s Hudson Haskin homered off Tanner Driskill (0–1) to center field with a man on, restoring the Shorebirds’ two-run lead. A two-run single from Darell Hernaiz in the top of the ninth gave Delmarva more cushion with a 6-2 advantage.