The minors: Strasburg shines as FredNats top Red Sox at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Stephen Strasburg has long been considered the Washington Nationals’ ace pitcher. On Sunday, the Fredericksburg Nationals and their supporters saw why.

Pitching in lower Single-A on a rehab assignment, Strasburg tossed five innings of no-hit, no-run ball with six strikeouts at Virginia Credit Union Stadium as the FredNats defeated the Salem Red Sox, 7–4. The victory helped Fredericksburg salvage a 3–3 split in the series.

Strasburg’s lone blemish on his 58-pitch afternoon was a walk. Sammy Infante’s first of two two-run home runs in the fourth ensured Strasburg would get the win. Leandro Emiliani also went deep twice on the day, connecting on a two-run shot in the sixth (Infante then followed with his second) and a solo shot in the seventh.

The Red Sox hit reliever Brendan Collins hard for four runs, but he still earned the hold with three innings of work. Taylor Schoff got his first save.

The teams split Saturday’s late doubleheader, with the FredNats winning the opener 7–6 and the Red Sox rebounding for a 3–1 victory. On Tuesday, the FredNats (23–21) begin a six-game road series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

As for Strasburg, he is to rejoin the big-league club for this week’s series with the New York Mets at Citi Field and throw a bullpen session there, according to the team’s website.