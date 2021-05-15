The minors:

FROM STAFF REPORTS

For two innings Saturday evening, the Fredericksburg Nationals kept things close, trailing the Delmarva Shorebirds 2–0 as the team attempted to snap a demoralizing 0–10 start to its inaugural season in the city.

In a snap, all hopes for ending the losing streak were ended. The Shorebirds erupted for nine runs in the third inning, effectively putting the game out of reach for the FredNats with two-thirds of it remaining to be played.

Delmarva’s Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Servideo torched Fredericksburg starter Leif Strom in the decisive inning, driving in two runs each with singles. Strom (0–3) gave up nine runs—three earned—on six hits, three walks and a hit by pitcher in the 13-2 win.

The FredNats’ offense, meanwhile, continues to struggle at the plate, as four Shorebirds pitchers combined on a one-hitter.

Jeremy Ydens got the lone single for the FredNats. Allan Berrios scored on a wild pitch and Jake Randa touched home on a fielder’s choice. Zach Peek (1–0) gave up the runs but took the victory.

The teams will conclude their series with a day game Sunday, beginning at 1:35 p.m. The FredNats’ starting pitcher wasn’t announced by Free–Lance Star press time.