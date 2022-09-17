Three keys to the Commanders/Lions game

1. RUN OF SUCCESS

The NFL is a passing league, but the ability to run the ball (and control the clock) still matters. D’Andre Swift had a big day in Detroit’s season-opening 38-35 loss to Philadelphia. Despite an ankle injury, he’s set to play Sunday and hopes to duplicate that against a Washington defense that allowed Jacksonville 6.8 yards per rushing attempt last week. If he can move the chains, it’ll relieve the burden on quarterback Jared Goff from Washington’s formidable pass rush, led by tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

2. BALANCE BEAM

By contrast, Washington’s offensive forte is passing, as Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes in his Commanders début last week. Even with Scott Turner’s imaginative play-calling, though, Wentz comes with some risks. He threw interceptions on consecutive fourth-quarter passes against Jacksonville, turning a lead into a deficit and mandating a comeback. The Commanders need offensive balance against a Lions defense that allowed 213 yards and four rushing touchdowns to the Eagles. Antonio Gibson needs to build on his encouraging début (130 all-purpose yards).

3. KEEP IT REAL

Washington hasn’t been 2–0 in 11 years, which may explain why the Lions are favored in a game for the first time in two years. Given their soft early schedule, it would behoove the Commanders to get off to a strong start—but also to keep their expectations realistic. They played just well enough to win at home against a Jacksonville team that’s picked first in each of the past two drafts, which spawned optimism about their potential, their passing game and their defense. But this is a team that has squandered golden chances before. Winning their first two won’t ensure a playoff bid, but a stumble could signal more struggles ahead.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Commanders 27, Lions 20

—Steve DeShazo