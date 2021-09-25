Three keys to the Washington/Buffalo game

1. STAY GROUNDED

Taylor Heinicke has put up some impressive passing numbers in his two starts, but Washington’s best bet in Buffalo is to prioritize the run and shorten the game. It won’t be easy against the Bills’ stout defensive line, but a steady diet of Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and even former University of Buffalo standout Jarrett Patterson will keep the ball out of Josh Allen’s hands. It will also set up play-action opportunities for Heinicke to hit Terry McLaurin or Logan Thomas against the Bills’ second-rated pass defense. Washington also needs to avoid holding penalties that would set up second- or third-and-long situations.

2. NO JOSHING

Allen is a capable passer, but his legs may provide a bigger threat than his arm in Sunday’s game. He has run for 79 yards in two games, and Washington’s underachieving defense struggled against the similarly mobile Daniel Jones, who rushed for a team-high 95 yards in last week’s fortuitous victory over the Giants. Coach Ron Rivera has complained about his defenders’ lack of discipline, and with Chase Young and Montez Sweat chasing sacks, they have occasionally left open running lanes. Allen is big and strong enough to exploit them just as effectively as Jones did.

3. FIRST THINGS FIRST