TIDES AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

May 4 6:58 a.m. 1:17 a.m.

Thur. 7:29 p.m. 2:12 p.m.

May 5 7:33 a.m. 1:57 a.m.

Friday 8:10 p.m. 2:59 p.m.

May 6 8:11 a.m. 2:39 a.m.

Sat. 8:52 p.m. 3:45 p.m.

May 7 8:51 a.m. 3:22 a.m.

Sun. 9:35 p.m. 4:31 p.m.

May 8 9:34 a.m. 4:08 a.m.

Mon. 10:22 p.m. 5:19 p.m.

May 9 10:23 a.m. 4:59 a.m.

Tues. 11:13 p.m. 6:09 p.m.

May 10 — 5:55 a.m.

Wed. 11:17 p.m. 7:03 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg:

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek—1 hour

Aquia Creek—2 hours

Mathias Point—4 hours

Colonial Beach—5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER

Port Royal—1 hour

Green Bay—2 hours

Leedstown—3 hours

Tappahannock—5 hours