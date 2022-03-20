UMW: Behind Kobersteen, Eagles split twinbill with visiting Marymount

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Pitcher Alex Kobersteen was in command for the University of Mary Washington baseball team as the Eagles posted an 8–1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader with visiting Marymount University on Sunday at Dickinson Stadium. The Saints routed the Eagles 24–4 in the second game.

Kobersteen limited the Saints to 1 run on two hits and two walks while striking out six in earning his third win of the season. He got offensive help from Jacob Christenbury, whose double and single drove in three runs. Centerfielder Bobby Ayscue also had a pair of hits and second baseman Xavier Herring scored three times.

The Saints going payback in the nightcap, walloping Eagles pitching for 24 runs on 16 hits and three UMW errors.

The Eagles (13–9) host Southern Virginia on Tuesday at Dickinson Stadium at 3 p.m.

FIRST GAME

R H E

Marymount 020 000 0 — 1 2 1

UMW 001 016 X — 8 7 1

KENNY SYSYN, Brett Kelly (6), Nathan Saber (6) and Ryan Maylie. ALEX KOBERSTEEN and Owen Reilly.

SECOND GAME

R H E

Marymount 310 1304 3 — 24 16 1

UMW 000 130 0 — 4 4 3

DREW MEAD, Paul Adragna (5), Parker Casselberry (6), Alex Lemery (7), Stephen Gerade (7) and Jake Kenning. BRENDAN MCCOMBER, Daniel Blanc (4), Caleb Thornhill (4), Nate Burton (4), Jamie Kotula (6), Joe Ginn (7), Sidney Eisen (7) and Owen Reilly, Andrew Gerhart.

Saturday’s result

SWIMMING

Eagles sophomore Kinsey Brooks picked up her third seventh-place finish of the NCAA Division III swimming championships.

Brooks placed seventh in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke (2:16.13) in Indianapolis. She earlier had placed seventh in both the 200 individual medley (2:02.71) and 100 breast (1:02.90).

Brooks, a Riverbend High School graduate, earned All-America honors in each event.