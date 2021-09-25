UMW: Bernard helps Eagles hockey team blank Bridgewater

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Former Chancellor standout Emma Bernard had two goals and an assist to lead the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to a 5–0 shutout of host Bridgewater College on Saturday.

Riley Tengwall recorded a goal and an assist for UMW. Lauren Boucher and Paige Stewart also scored and Sydney Keating made two assists. UMW dominated in shots (21–1) and corners (6–2).

UMW (4–3) travel to Randolph–Macon College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Kelly Young was runner-up and Matthew O’Cadiz placed third overall in helping the Eagles cross country teams to first-place efforts at the Shenandoah University Hornet Invitational.

Young finished the 5k course in 19 minutes, 46 seconds. Teammate Cameron Delean was third (19.52) and Julia Kapp (20:05) fifth for the Eagle women, who totaled 24 points and won the six-school team competition.

In the men’s 6k, O’Cadiz crossed the finish line at 19:20 while fellow Eagle Patrick Brown (19:25) took fourth. The Eagle men totaled 54 points and also finished first among eight competing schools.

Both teams will next compete at the Bridgewater College Invitational on Saturday.