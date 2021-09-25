UMW: Bernard helps Eagles hockey team blank Bridgewater

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Former Chancellor standout Emma Bernard had two goals and an assist to lead the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to a 5–0 shutout of host Bridgewater College on Saturday.
Riley Tengwall recorded a goal and an assist for UMW. Lauren Boucher and Paige Stewart also scored and Sydney Keating made two assists. UMW dominated in shots (21–1) and corners (6–2).
UMW (4–3) travel to Randolph–Macon College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kelly Young was runner-up and Matthew O’Cadiz placed third overall in helping the Eagles cross country teams to first-place efforts at the Shenandoah University Hornet Invitational.
Young finished the 5k course in 19 minutes, 46 seconds. Teammate Cameron Delean was third (19.52) and Julia Kapp (20:05) fifth for the Eagle women, who totaled 24 points and won the six-school team competition.
In the men’s 6k, O’Cadiz crossed the finish line at 19:20 while fellow Eagle Patrick Brown (19:25) took fourth. The Eagle men totaled 54 points and also finished first among eight competing schools.
Both teams will next compete at the Bridgewater College Invitational on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
The Eagles dropped a 3–1 decision to host Juniata at the Messiah University Tri-Match. Set scores were 25–21, 23–25, 27–25, 25–17.
Aidan Finegan had a whopping 25 kills for the Eagles, while Lauren Foley made 19 digs and Mckenna Santinga handed out 13 assists.
The Eagles’ evening match with host Messiah ended after press time. On Friday night, the Eagles defeating SUNY-Brockport 3–0 (25–17, 25–21, 27–25). Krista Rodgers had 10 kills to pace the Eagles.
UMW (11–5) next plays at Christopher Newport on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UMW suffered a 2–0 loss to host Bridgewater College, which led in shots on goal (17–5) and corner kicks (5–1). UMW goaltender Allison Nork had seven saves in goal.
UMW (1–4–1) visits the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
The statistics chart shows UMW outplaying N.C. Wesleyan in shots on goal (10–8) and corner kicks (8–1), but the Eagles didn’t best the Battling Bishops in the category that matter: goals. N.C. Wesleyan topped UMW, 2–0.
The Eagles (4–2–1) host Stevenson University on Wednesday at 4 p.m.