UMW: Bernard nets a pair as Eagles rout Rhodes College in field hockey
FROM STAFF REPORTS

Emma Bernard scored two goals, Riley Tengwall contributed a goal and an assist to lead the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to a 4–0 victory Sunday over Rhodes College in Newport News.

Mary Vaughan capped the Eagles scoring in the third quarter and Maggie Ellis provided an assist. Chloe Billy made five saves in goal for UMW (8–4), which hosts Christopher Newport in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference clash at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s game

men’s soccer

The Eagles played visiting Salisbury University to a 0–0 draw in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference match. Ken Kurtz made three saves in goal.

The Eagles (6–3–2, 0–1–1) next visit St. Mary’s College on Wednesday.

