UMW: Bernard, Tengwall bombard Marlins' netminder as Eagles roll to 9-0 win

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Emma Bernard and Riley Tengwall each had the hat trick (three goals) to lead the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to a 9–0 victory over visiting Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.

The Eagles also got goals from Paige Stewart, Jessica Wood and Jessica Tyndall. Wood, Maggie Ellis and Lauren Boucher had assists.

The Eagles (2–3) host St. Mary’s College on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Patrick Murphy and Kelly Young were the top Eagles finishers at the Christopher Newport Invite.

Murphy completing the 8k course in 27 minutes, 5.8 seconds to place fifth in the men’s field. The UMW men took second place among the five teams competing.

Young crossed the finish line in the 6k course at 24:56.90, good enough for sixth place. The Eagle women were third in the six-team field.

The Eagles teams will next race in the Shenandoah Invitational on Saturday.

MEN’S SOCCER

Will Thompson netted the Eagles’ lone goal as UMW posted a 1–1 draw with visiting Roanoke. Ken Kurtz had six saves in goal.

The Eagles (3–1–1) host Lynchburg on Wednesday at 4 p.m.