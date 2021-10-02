UMW: Casey's big game helps Eagles sweep Salisbury in volleyball

Olivia Casey had nine kills and nine digs while Jordan Lyles and Krista Rodgers recorded six kills apiece to lead the University of Mary Washington volleyball team to a 3–0 win over host Salisbury University in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference match on Saturday. Set scores were 24–21, 25–17, 25–17.

McKenna Santinga handed out 15 assists and Lauren Foley reached for 11 digs for the Eagles (12–7, 1–0), who travel to the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Caperton Beirne, Maggie Ellis and Riley Tengwall scored two goals each to pace the Eagles to an 8–0 shutout of host Transylvania University in Kentucky.

Sydney Keating and Jessica Tyndall also scored and Mary Vaughn made two assists for the Eagles (6–3), who face Centre College, also in Kentucky, on Sunday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Matt O'Cadiz placed first and Kelly Young was third to lead the Eagles at the ODAC Preview Invitational at Bridgewater College.

O'Cadiz finished the 8,000-meter course in 26 minutes and 53 seconds. Teammates Patrick Brown (26:54) were second and Justin Libman (27:17) and fourth, respectively, as the Eagles totaled 22 points to place first in the six-team field.