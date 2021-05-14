UMW: Eagle split two playoff games, stay alive in C2C baseball tournament

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Bobby Ayscue drove in three runs to lead the University of Mary Washington baseball team to a 10–9 victory over St. Mary’s College in the first game of the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News on Friday.

Ayscue cleared the loaded bases with a fourth-inning double, helping the Eagles build up a 6–1 lead. The Eagles would add four more runs, then sweat out a Sea Gulls rally before pulling out the victory. Alex Kyte (1–2) got the win.

In the second game, the Eagles dropped a 14–8 decision to Christopher Newport University. Nick Bass drove in two runs with a double.

The Eagles will face the Captains again in an elimination game Saturday. Mary Washington needs two wins to reach the championship series next week.

FIRST GAME

R H E

St. Mary’s 010 222 020 — 9 19 3

UMW 114 220 00X — 10 12 1

T. JOHNSON, M. Smith (4), B. Brooks (5) and S. Smith. Zack Adams, ALEX KYTE (5), Ryan Dudak (6), Jamie Kotula (8), Ty Lowe (9) and Andrew Gerhart, Owen Reilly.

SECOND GAME

R H E